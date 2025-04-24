Vancouver Frogged Again in Everett

April 24, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







EVERETT, WA - The Vancouver Canadians dropped another tightly contested game 4-3 on Thursday afternoon after giving up a walk off home run in the ninth inning. The C's rallied from two down in the top of the frame but ended losing the game in the bottom half of the inning after just two pitches were thrown.

The Everett AquaSox [SEA] scored one in the first inning after putting two baserunners on via walks and scoring one on an RBI single. The score would stay that way over the next three innings, as C's starter Juaron Watts-Brown and AquaSox starter Nico Tellache - making his affiliated pro debut - dueled through four innings.

After Tellache exited the game, the Canadians used four consecutive walks to tie the game in the fifth, but were not able to take the lead after the AquaSox were able to turn a double play while nabbing the lead runner at the plate.

The AquaSox would grab the lead right back, scoring a run in the bottom half of the fifth and pushing Watts-Brown from the game after a leadoff double and RBI single. It was not the cleanest outing on the mound for Watts-Brown, but he still found his way to be effective for most of the afternoon. He lasted 4.1 innings, allowed four hits, three walks and two earned runs, while striking out six.

After Watts-Brown exited, Pat Gallagher entered the game and produced his finest relief outing of the season. Over 2.1 innings scoreless, he gave up just two hits, with no walks and five strikeouts.

The AquaSox picked up a pivotal insurance run in the eighth inning as #12 Mariners prospect Tai Peete hit a leadoff homer to make the game 3-1.

In the top of the ninth, Jackson Hornung hit his first bomb of the season on a 3-2 pitch, bringing the C's within one. After the next two batters were retired, Adrian Pinto hit a towering homerun to right field - his team-high fourth - to tie the game at three.

Chay Yeager (L, 1-0) came on to do the pitching for the Canadians in the 9th, but his outing lasted only two pitches. AquaSox leadoff hitter Michael Arroyo bopped a homer to right center field to earn the Frogs their second walkoff win of the week.

With the loss, Vancouver moves to 8-10 on the season. The series continues tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. with Kevin Miranda toeing the slab against fellow righthander Ryan Hawks. Canadians Baseball can be heard all season long on Sportsnet 650.

