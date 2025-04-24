Dust Devils Blank Hops 2-0

(Hillsboro, OR) - After a statement win in the series opener, the Hillsboro Hops dropped game two to the Tri-City Dust Devils, falling 2-0 on Wednesday night at Hillsboro Ballpark. Despite a promising start, the Hops couldn't get the bats going after the first inning.

The Hops opened strong with three consecutive singles to start the bottom of the first, but that would be all the offense they could muster for the night. Druw Jones was caught stealing by Dust Devils catcher Peter Burns, ending the early rally and setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Jorge Marcheco got the start for Tri-City after Victor Mederos was called up to the Majors earlier in the day. Marcheco turned had a great performance, tossing five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out four. Hops starter Casey Anderson pitched 5.2 innings, striking out six and giving up two earned runs on five hits.

Anderson worked a clean first inning with two strikeouts, but ran into trouble in the second. A ground-rule double by Ryan Nicholson and a walk put two on. After a groundout moved the runners, a single by Capri Ortiz drove in both runs to give Tri-City the lead. Ortiz stole second but was picked off by Anderson for the second out. A walk followed, but Anderson escaped the inning without further damage. With no offense to back him, this would be all the Dust Devils needed to take the win.

Tri-City threatened again in the sixth, putting runners on the corners with one out. Anderson responded with a key strikeout before Carlos Rey came in to relieve him. Rey walked the first batter he faced to load the bases but induced a groundout to keep it a 2-0 game. Rey finished with 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out two without allowing a hit.

The Hops bullpen kept the game within reach. Luke Craig struck out the side in the eighth, and Hayden Durke handled the ninth, allowing a hit-by-pitch before getting a double play and a strikeout to end the frame.

Leonard Garcia closed the game for the Dust Devils, pitching the final two innings. He worked into trouble in the ninth with two-out walks to Jansiel Luis and Ryan Waldschmidt, but Angel Ortiz grounded out to end the game.

Hillsboro hitters were held to just three hits and struck out five times, while Hops pitching recorded 12 strikeouts and held Tri-City to five hits. Jones, Cristofer Torin, and Luis were the only batters to record a hit, all happening in the first inning.

The Hops and Dust Devils return for game three of the series tomorrow morning at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is at 11:05 AM, with the pregame show beginning at 10:50 AM on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

