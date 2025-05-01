Matt Dompe Announced as New Emeralds General Manager

May 1, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Eugene, OR - The Eugene Emeralds are proud to announce that Matt Dompe has been named the team's new General Manager. A fixture within the organization, Dompe is entering his 16th season with the Emeralds and has served as Assistant General Manager since 2013.

Dompe's first official game as General Manager will be on Wednesday, May 22.

Since joining the Emeralds in 2010, Dompe has worn many hats-starting in sales and promotions and serving as the stadium's public address announcer during the inaugural seasons at PK Park. After earning his MBA from the University of Oregon in 2013, he took over as the team's accountant while also becoming the voice of the Emeralds, calling every home game for the past 12 seasons.

Dompe has played a key role in shaping the Emeralds' brand-from the 2013 logo rebrand to the award-winning promotions that have earned five Golden Bobblehead awards.

"It's exciting to take over and continue the brand we've built since moving to PK Park in 2010," said Dompe. "While we prepare for the next chapter of Emeralds baseball, there's still plenty of fun ahead in Eugene. I look forward to continuing the relationships we've built with our fans and community partners. We're all sad to see Allan move on, but our cohesive staff is ready to carry the torch and deliver the unique experience our fans have come to love."

Dompe becomes just the third General Manager of the Emeralds since 1981.

"It's been a pleasure working with Matt since 2006 when we were together in Lake Elsinore," said outgoing General Manager Allan Benavides. "He's an amazing human, a great friend, and one of the funniest people I know-also way too good at golf. Matt is going to pick up right where I left off and make this thing even better."

The Emeralds also announce promotions for Chris Bowers to Senior Vice President of Operations and Andrew Brown as Assistant General Manager. Chris has been with the Emeralds since 2012 and will continue to oversee stadium and event operations. Andrew started with the Emeralds in 2015 and will continue directing the Emeralds sales team.

As he steps into the GM role, Dompe will also step away from the broadcast booth. He will call his final home game on Sunday, May 4. Jacob Archer, the team's road broadcaster, will take over as the Emeralds' new play-by-play voice.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.