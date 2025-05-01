Coutney's Homer Only Marker for Tri-City in Loss to Spokane

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils third baseman Matt Coutney

PASCO - An early lightning bolt from 3B Matt Coutney got the Tri-City Dust Devils (12-11) even with the Spokane Indians (11-12) Wednesday night, but the visitors scratched out enough runs to hand the Dust Devils a 3-1 defeat at Gesa Stadium and even their six-game series at a game apiece.

Coutney took a pitch from Spokane lefty starter Konner Eaton over the wall in left-center in the bottom of the 2nd, tying the game at 1-1 with his second home run of the season. Offensive threats were hard to come by from there, with the only major pressure coming when Eaton walked the bases loaded in the bottom of the 5th and came out of the game an out shy of being the pitcher of record. Reliever Alan Perdomo (2-0) got out of the jam on one pitch and retired three more in order in the 6th to earn the win. Tri-City starter Keythel Key (0-2) went 5.1 innings and got the loss, giving up three runs on five hits and striking out five. Indians CF Jared Thomas reached base three times, scoring on all three tours of the bases. Teammate 1B Aidan Longwell drove him in twice via a 1st inning double and 3rd inning sacrifice fly. 2B Braylen Wimmer added an RBI double in the 5th to close the scoring.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-1B Ryan Nicholson's on-base streak came to an end at 21 games, matching Thomas for the longest such streak at the High-A level so far in 2025. DH Ben Gobbel, LF Alexander Ramirez and CF Joe Redfield had singles, but Coutney's homer ended up the only extra-base hit of the evening for the Dust Devils.

-The home nine received great work from relievers Dylan Phillips and Max Gieg, who combined for 3.2 innings of scoreless relief. Phillips gave up just one hit while Gieg threw two perfect frames, each grabbing a strikeout along the way.

-Tri-City finished the month of April with a 12-11 record, amassing a winning record in the month of April for the second time in the High-A Angels era. The 2022 Dust Devils squad went 10-8 in the month of April, with two weather postponed games made up later in the first half.

THIRSTY? LIKE BASEBALL? WE'VE GOT YOU COVERED

Game three of the six-game series between Tri-City and Spokane comes at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at Gesa Stadium. Right-hander Chris Cortez (1-1, 4.91 ERA), coming off his first professional win, gets the start for the Dust Devils while left-hander Michael Prosecky (2-1, 2.86 ERA) toes the slab for the Indians. It's another Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark, with $3 domestic and $4 premium beers available to last call and $3 21 oz. Coca-Cola products available all game long.

Broadcast coverage, available for free at dustdevilsbaseball.com, the MiLB app and Bally Sports Live, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m.

The series continue to a Viñeros Weekend for the games played Friday-Sunday, with the team donning its Copa de la Diversión alternate identity to honor the local winemaking industry and those who work in its vineyards and fields.

For tickets to games in the Spokane series, as well as for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

