Six Game Homstand vs. Tri-City Dust Devils Starts Tonight

SERIES OPENER: The Frogs are back in town! Join us for the third homestand of the 2025 season. We are facing off against our foes from Eastern Washington as we host the Tri-City Dust Devils for six games in the friendly confines of Funko Field! The 2025 Dust Devils roster features four of MLB.com's Top 30 Los Angeles Angles RHP Chris Cortez (#8), C Justin Fores (#11). INF Capri Ortiz (#21) and OF Randy De Jesus (#26).

AQUASOX PROJECTED STARTER: Seton Hall University alumni Nick Payero (0-0) is expected to get the start on Tuesday. In four games this season, he has a 1.21 WHOP and a 2.01 ERA which is third best in the Northwest League amount qualified pitchers.

MONTES HONORED AGAIN: Last week Lazaro Montes crushed a pair of homers, tripled, drew five walks, scored five times and was named the Northwest League Player of The Week. This is the second time this season, he has received this honor.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00

