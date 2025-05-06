C's Peak Early But Fall 9-2

SPOKANE, WA - The Canadians lost the first game of their six-game series at Avista Stadium in Spokane on Tuesday night 9-2. The game was competitive through the early innings, but the Indians [COL] were able to pull away through the middle frames.

Things got off to a roaring start for Vancouver, with second baseman Adrian Pinto walloping a lead-off home run to left field to begin the game. After Spokane tied things up in the home half, the C's would use a walk from Sean Keys and an RBI triple from Jackson Hornung to take the lead right back in the top of the second. That knock would end up being the last hit of the night for the Canadians.

Spokane used a three-run fourth and a four-run sixth to take a commanding 9-2 lead, as their bullpen cruised the rest of the way. Spokane first baseman Aidan Longwell hit two long homers and added another RBI with a double.

Juaron Watts-Brown (L, 0-2) was up and down in his sixth start of the year. He allowed five earned runs on six hits and two walks over 3.2 innings, though he did strike out seven batters to reach 44 punch outs on the year to extend his Northwest League lead.

Kai Peterson, Jonathan Todd, and JJ Sanchez turned in quality relief outings, combining for 3.2 scoreless innings with just one hit and one walk allowed.

After Hornung's triple in the second, 23 of the next 24 Canadians batters were retired, with the only baserunner coming on an error that allowed Aaron Parker to reach.

With the loss, the C's fall to 13-15 on the year while Spokane improves to 14-14. Canadians Baseball returns tomorrow on the Sportsnet 650 alternate feed with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Kevin Miranda toes the slab for Vancouver against fellow righty McCade Brown.

