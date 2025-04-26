Tri-City Wins Thriller, Hops Strand 10 on Base

Hillsboro, OR - Hillsboro and Tri-City met for the fourth time in as many days at Hillsboro Ballpark and it was a thriller. Entering play on Friday, Hillsboro was 6-0 in one-run games and their streak would be tested by the Dust Devils. Ryan Nicholson was 3-for-4 for Tri-City and finished the game a triple shy of the cycle, with AJ Block striking out five to record the save in the 5-4 Dust Devils' win.

For the second time in the series, the first three Hillsboro batters of the game all got a hit. After doing that on Tuesday and not getting a run, the Hops would score two in the first on Friday. The threat ended when Ben McLaughlin grounded into an inning ending double play.

Chris Cortez was making his fourth professional start for Tri-City after being drafted 42nd overall in 2024 and after allowing two first inning runs, Cortez dominated over the final 4.2 innings of his outing.

Hillsboro held a 2-0 lead for a half inning, as the Dust Devils immediately answered with three runs in the second inning. Three doubles and four total hits in the inning scored three runs against John West. After needing just 11 pitches in the first, West threw 29 in the second.

Rio Foster walked to leadoff the third inning and scored on a balk later in the frame. Tri-City took a 4-2 lead and wouldn't look back.

The Northwest League leader in hitting Ryan Nicholson added to the Dust Devils' advantage with a solo homer in the fifth against Liam Norris, his third hit of the game and fourth homer of the season.

After the home run, Norris was dominant striking out all five outs he recorded. The Hillsboro Bullpen of Norris, Durke and Abner got nine straight outs on strikeouts after the homer.

The biggest play of the game came in the sixth inning, when the Hops had a run home and runners on second and third with two outs. The tying run was at second base and Ben Gobbel made a diving stop to rob Anderdson Rojas of a would-be tying hit.

Hillsboro threatened in the eighth inning with runners on second and third with just one out, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the inning. AJ Block continued to dominate in the ninth inning, as he struck out the side. Ryan Waldschmidt hit a two out double to give Hillsboro a chance, but Jackson Feltner struck out to end the game. Block is a league-leading 5-5 in save opportunities.

Cortez worked a career-high 5.2 innings and picked up his first career win for Tri-City.

Hillsboro was 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base in the loss.

Demetrio Crisantes and JJ D'Orazio each had two-hit games in the 5-4 loss.

Hillsboro and Tri-City will play game five of the series tomorrow at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

