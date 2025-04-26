Hops Win Seventh One-Run Game of the Year 4-3

Hillsboro, OR - Youth Sports Weekend kicked off on Saturday at Hillsboro Ballpark as the Hops and Dust Devils squared off for game 11 of the 12-game homestand. After the first one-run loss of the season yesterday, Hillsboro would add another win to the one-run win column in another walk-off victory. Hillsboro led 3-1 entering the ninth inning, but Tri-City put together three straight two-out hits to tie the game. After keeping the Dust Devils off the board in the top of the 10th, Hillsboro would score the winning run on a throwing error that bounced into the dugout. The 4-3 win marked the seventh one-run win of the year and third walk-off victory.

Mason Marriott was making his seventh pro appearance after being selected in the sixth round of last year's MLB draft and he turned in his best outing as a pro. Marriott was brilliant over six scoreless innings for the Hops. Despite allowing three base runners in the first, Marriott didn't allow a run as he picked off Joe Redfield on the bases.

Hillsboro would again strike first early in the game, getting a run in the second inning off Carlos Espinosa. Druw Jones walked and stole a base, later scoring on the RBI double by Jackson Feltner. Meanwhile, Marriott continued to soar through the Dust Devils' order, retiring the side in order in both the second and third innings.

The Hops still led just 1-0 entering the fifth where they added another run on the second RBI double of the game. This time, it came off the bat of Demetrio Crisantes, a line-drive right over the third base bag. With the RBI, Crisantes tied teammate Ryan Waldschmidt with the league lead at 16.

Marriott left the game after six scoreless innings and gave way to Edgar Isea. Isea ran into trouble in the seventh with a 2-0 lead, as Tri City got an RBI single by Alberto Rios and loaded the bases with two outs. Tri-City was trailing by one and had the tying run 90-feet away as Sam Knowlton came in. Knowlton faced one batter, Joe Redfield, and got him to ground out. Hillsboro matched the run with one of their own in the bottom of the seventh, as Cristofer Torin picked up an RBI single.

3-1 was the Hops lead entering the ninth inning, with Carlos Rey looking to close the door. Rey recorded two quick outs, but then Tri-City had back-to-back two-out singles to bring the go-ahead run to the plate. Adrian Placencia drove the ball to right field and Angel Ortiz couldn't haul it in, falling for a game-tying two-RBI double. Joe Redfield would strike out looking to end the inning with the go-ahead run at third.

Alexis Liebano came on in the tenth inning and got the lead ghost runner out at third for the first out of the inning on an attempted sac bunt. He then struck out the next two batters, sending the game to the bottom of the tenth and the Hops needing just one run to win.

Cristofer Torin led off the inning and hit a ground ball to second base. Placencia fielded the ball and made a wild throw to first base that ended up in the Hops' dugout, allowing Rojas to score from second. The walk off win is the third of the season, despite Hillsboro not having a walk-off hit in any of them. They have won games on a wild pitch, sac fly and now error.

Hillsboro set a new season high with five stolen bases in the win. For the second night in a row, they were just 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

The Hops will look to win the series in game six of the series tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is at 1:05 with the pregame show starting at 12:50 on Rip City Radio 620.

