Eugene Edges AquaSox at PK Park

May 2, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR: The Eugene Emeralds sent nine batters to the plate and scored three runs in the eighth inning and went on to beat the Everett AquaSox 6-5 before a crowd of 1,661 fans at PK Park. The game featured excellent starting pitching, timely hitting, and a wild eighth inning that flipped the script

The game began as a pitcher's duel, with Everett's Ashton Izzi and Eugene's Shane Rademacher setting the tone. Izzi, making his season debut, was sharp, allowing just two hits over three scoreless innings while striking out four. Rademacher was even more dominant, fanning a season-high 10 AquaSox over five shutout frames, scattering four hits without issuing a walk.

The game remained scoreless until the sixth, when Eugene broke through against Everett reliever Nico Tellache. Charlie Szykowny ignited the rally with a line-drive double to left, and Quinn McDaniel followed with a soft fly-ball single, placing runners at the corners. Scott Bandura, Eugene's hottest hitter at .347, delivered a clutch ground-ball single to right, scoring Szykowny for a 1-0 lead. A wild pitch by Tellache allowed McDaniel to score, and after Bandura stole second, another wild pitch-this time by reliever Ben Hernandez-brought Bandura home, pushing Eugene ahead 3-0.

Everett fought back in the eighth, capitalizing against the Emeralds bullpen. Against Austin Strickland, Arroyo and Emerson singled, and Josh Caron's ground-ball hit loaded the bases. A wild pitch by reliever Ian Villers scored Arroyo, and Suisbel's line-drive single plated Emerson, cutting the deficit to 3-2. Tai Peete's single scored Caron to tie the game, and Brandon Eike's sacrifice fly brought Suisbel home, giving Everett a 4-3 lead. The AquaSox seemed poised to steal the game.

But Eugene came roaring back in the bottom of the eighth against Everett's Elijah Dale (1-1). Bandura was hit by a pitch and stole second, setting the stage for Onil Perez's ground-ball single that tied the game at 4-4. Perez stole second, and Bo Davidson's triple to right-a low liner that skipped past Lazaro Montes-scored Perez for a 5-4 lead. A wild pitch by Dale allowed Davidson to scamper home, pushing Eugene ahead 6-4. Despite loading the bases with two hit-by-pitches, Dale escaped further damage when McDaniel grounded out.

Everett mounted a final rally in the ninth. Carson Jones crushed a solo homer to left-center off Villers (2-1), narrowing the gap to 6-5, but that's as close as the AquaSox would get.

Bandura led Eugene's offense, going 3-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases, and an RBI, while Davidson's triple and Szykowny's 3-for-4 night fueled the comeback. For Everett, Suisbel's 3-for-4 performance, including a double and an RBI, paced the attack, with Arroyo and Caron each adding two hits. Jones' homer provided a late spark, but Everett's 14 strikeouts and six runners left on base proved costly.

The AquaSox four run eighth inning snapped their 20-inning scoreless streak in the series.

