Ems' Bats Cool off as Everett Wins First Game of Series

May 2, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds dropped game 4 to the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 7-3. Eugene now holds a 3-1 series lead.

Eugene jumped out to the 1-0 lead in the first inning. After a quick couple of outs, Charlie Szykowny singled and Quinn McDaniel hit a double down the left field line to give the Ems the early lead.

Everett responded with 2 runs in the top of the 2nd and a run in the top of the 3rd. All 3 runs were solo home runs by Everett to take the early lead. In the bottom of the 3rd the Ems did cut the lead to just one run. Jonah Cox singled and was able to immediately steal 2nd base. Charlie Szykowny hit him home on a single for his 17th RBI in just 23 games. Eugene trailed 3-2 after 3 innings.

Everett continued to add onto their toal. They scored on a wild pitch in the 5th inning and brought home another run in the 6th with an RBI-Single by Milkar Perez. In the 7th inning Colt Emmerson blasted his first home run of the season. In the 8th they added another insurance run as Milkar Perez hit a double to bring home a run and it gave Everett a 7-2 lead heading into the bottom of the 8th.

The Emeralds were able to make things interesting in the bottom of the 9th. Zane Zielinski singled and Luke Shliger followed it up with a single of his own to put a pair of runners on while trailing by 5. Thomas Gavello kept the inning alive when he hit a hard ground ball to 2nd that Charlie Pagliarini wasn't able to glove. Zielinski was able to score on the play. Unfortunately for Eugene that proved to be their last run of the night as they fell by a final score of 7-3.

Eugene still holds a 3-1 series lead heading into the weekend, and they'll look to pick up their 2nd series victory of the year with 1 more win this weekend.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 5:05 PM with Josh Wolf on the mound for the Emeralds.

