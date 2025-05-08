Ems Can't Complete Late Inning Rally as Hops Take Game 2

May 8, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Emeralds dropped game 2 of the series to Hillsboro by a final score of 7-4. The series is now tied up at 1-1.

Eugene jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning. Jonah Cox hit a 1-out double that rolled to the right field corner. Angel Ortiz wasn't able to field it cleanly so it allowed Jonah to advance into 3rd base. The next batter, James Tibbs III, hit him home on a groundout up the middle. The Hops did respond with a run of their own to tie up the game at 1-1 after the 1st inning.

Eugene was able to push home 2 runs in the top of the 2nd. Eugene was able to load up the bases with 2-outs with consecutive walks. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Bo Davidson shot a hard ground ball through the right side of the infield to score Zane Zielinski and Onil Perez. Eugene held a 3-1 lead after the first 2 innings.

The Hops pushed home a run in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Ryan Waldschmidt hit a sac-fly RBI to score Anderson Rojas. In the bottom of the 6th Hillsboro took the lead. Waldschmidt started off the inning with a walk and Demetrio Crisantes hit a 2-run home run to give them a 4-3 lead through 6 innings of play.

In the bottom of the 7th inning Crisantes hit another home run. This time it was a 3-run shot to give Hillsboro a 7-3 lead.

Eugene added one more run in the top of the 8th after Charlie Szykown hit into a double-play with the bases loaded. It did bring home a run but Eugene wasn't able to drive in any more runs as they fell by the final score of 7-4.

It's a quick turnaround into tomorrow's ballgame. First pitch is set for 11:05 AM with Josh Wolf on the mound for Eugene.

