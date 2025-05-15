Perez & Co. Lead C's to Shutout Win

May 15, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - A quartet of arms - led by MLB Pipeline's #11 Blue Jays prospect Fernando Perez - tossed the third Canadians shutout of the season Wednesday night, a 5-0 triumph over the Everett AquaSox [SEA] at The Nat.

After Perez (W, 3-3) put up consecutive zeroes to start the game, the C's took the lead for good in the bottom of the second. Sean Keys led off with a base hit, advanced to second on a groundout then scored when Jackson Hornung singled up the middle to make it 1-0.

That proved to be plenty for Perez, who did not allow multiple runners to reach until the sixth inning. With two on and one out, Pat Gallagher came on and stranded both to keep the C's in front by a run.

Vancouver put the game away in their half of the sixth. All nine men came to the plate and four runs scored - including two on consecutive bases loaded walks - with the big blow coming on a two-out, two-RBI single from top Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala.

With the Canadians up 5-0, Yondrei Rojas and Bo Bonds followed Gallaghers multi-inning effort with scoreless outings of their own to complete the shutout victory.

The C's improve to 17-18 with tonight's win. They'll aim to secure a series split with a return to .500 tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Coverage is available across the C's Broadcast Network: Bally Sports Live and Sportsnet 650.







