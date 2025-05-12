Adrian Pinto Named NWL Player of the Week

May 12, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians utilityman Adrian Pinto as the Northwest League Player of the Week for May 5-11 after he went 7-for-15 (.467) with a double, three home runs - including lead-off shots on consecutive nights - six runs scored, five RBI, 17 total bases, a walk and two steals in four games at Spokane. The 22-year-old is the second C's player to earn a league award this season after Victor Arias was honored two weeks ago.

MLB Pipeline's #22 Blue Jays prospect began the week with a lead-off homer on the fourth pitch of the series opener on May 6 then reprised his role as a top-of-the-order spark plug with another game-opening shot on the first pitch of May 7. That kicked-off his best night at the plate in five seasons; he added another bomb and a double to give him a career-best 10 total bases in his first multi-homer performance as a pro. After a night off, Pinto added two singles and a pair of steals on May 9 then another base hit on May 10 to wrap up his output for the week.

The Caucagua, VZ native is slashing .284/.376/.608 with a .984 OPS, three doubles, seven home runs, 18 runs scored, nine RBI, eight walks and three steals in four chances this year. Pinto's power numbers to start 2025 are the finest of his career; if the season ended today, he would establish new bests in homers, slugging percentage and OPS. His seven big flies in 19 games played are not only two shy of matching his total from the previous four seasons combined but also put the 5-foot-8, 175 pounder is tied atop the Northwest League leaderboard alongside top-ranked prospects Arjun Nimmala and Lazaro Montes, Everett's 6-foot-5, 225-pound right fielder.

Pinto and the Canadians welcome the AquaSox [SEA] to The Nat tomorrow night for a six-game series May 13-18. Tickets for those games are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.







