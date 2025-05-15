Canadians Blank AquaSox 5-0
May 15, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Everett AquaSox News Release
VANCOUVER, BC: The Vancouver Canadians shut out the Everett AquaSox 5-0 on Wednesday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium, powered by a strong pitching performance and a decisive sixth-inning rally.
Fernando Perez (2-2) earned the win for Vancouver, tossing 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits, one walk, and striking out a season-high seven. The Canadians' bullpen, featuring Pat Gallagher, Yondrei Rojas, and Bo Bonds, closed out the game, combining for 3 2/3 scoreless innings while fanning five.
Vancouver broke the game open in the sixth, scoring four runs. Je'Von Ward and Nick Goodwin drew bases-loaded walks to drive in runs, and Arjun Nimmala capped the rally with a two-run single, plating Gabriel Martinez and Ward to make it 5-0.
The Canadians opened the scoring in the second when Sean Keys scored on Jackson Hornung's single off Everett starter Marcelo Perez (0-1), who took the loss after allowing one run on two hits over three innings.
The AquaSox struggled to capitalize on opportunities, leaving eight runners on base and going 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Freuddy Batista led the AquaSox with a double and a single, while Jonny Farmelo and Michael Arroyo each added two hits.
Vancouver's defense shone, with center fielder Gabriel Martinez robbing Lazaro Montes of an extra base hit with a leaping catch in front of the scoreboard in the eighth inning which saved two runs. The Canadians drew seven walks.
