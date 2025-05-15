Season Ticket Seat Selection for New Ballpark Underway

May 15, 2025

Hillsboro, Ore. - The Hillsboro Hops announced on Thursday that season ticket seat selection for the new Hillsboro Hops Ballpark has officially begun. The first season ticket holders in Hops' history, former Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway and his wife Joan have purchased their new seats for 2026. "When we chose our seats in 2012, we couldn't have imagined the good times and memories that were to come," said Steve Callaway. "We are so excited to have chosen our seats for the new ballpark and look forward to more memories, more championships, and more summer evenings cheering for Hillsboro's Hops."

Current Hillsboro Hops season ticket holders will be able to select their seats for the new ballpark prior to public on-sale. Season ticket holders will be contacted for a time slot based on years of continuous support with ticket packages, starting with Founding Members in 2013 and progressing year-by-year.

Seat selection will take place in our "Selection Studio" that includes a VR and personalized selection experience.

"We are thrilled to start the process of bringing in season ticket holders to select their new seats," said Hops Vice President of Sales Brett Breece. "It has been a long journey to get to this point and now we get to see the enjoyment of fans as they lock in their future seats for 2026 and beyond."

The Ballpark will open in April of 2026 for Hillsboro Hops Opening Day. Updates on the project can be found here: https://www.milb.com/hillsboro/newballpark

