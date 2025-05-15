Dust Devils Make Big Final Charge, Fall Short to Hops

PASCO - A four-run explosion in the bottom of the 9th inning gave the Tri-City Dust Devils (17-17) a late chance Wednesday night, but the Hillsboro Hops (21-14) held on for an 11-8 win at Gesa Stadium to even the six-game series at a game apiece.

Trailing 11-4 and down to their final three outs, Tri-City got out the lumber to get back in the ballgame. DH Matt Coutney sent a home run over the left-center field wall to get things started, extending his hitting streak to six games and getting the Dust Devils a run closer. C Juan Flores then singled behind him, and SS Capri Ortiz launched a longball over the right field wall to make it 11-7. 3B Ben Gobbel then joined in the fun by leaving the yard to left, getting the home nine within three runs and causing a pitching change. Hillsboro reliever Hayden Durke then struck out three in a row to end the game, securing both his second save and the win for Hops starter Casey Anderson (2-2). Ryan Costeiu (0-1) took the loss for Tri-City, going 3.2 innings in his start and giving up five runs (4 ER) on eight hits.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-The 9th inning rally for the Dust Devils marked the first time the team had hit three home runs in the same inning since they accomplished the same feat on July 28th, 2019, at Everett's Funko Field. It happened in the top of the 6th inning in Tri-City's 12-9 victory that day, with SS Jordy Barley, CF Reinaldo Ilarraza and 3B Kelvin Melean going back-to-back-to-back off of AquaSox reliever Deivy Florido.

-LF Rio Foster, Juan Flores and Capri Ortiz all had multi-hit games, with Ortiz driving in a pair of runs via his two-run bomb in the 9th. RF Randy De Jesus also drove in two, despite going 0-for-3, via a sacrifice fly and an RBI groundout.

-The 19 combined runs by the team set a new mark for games involving the Dust Devils in 2025. The teams combined for 88 plate appearances, the most in a nine-inning game for manager Dann Bilardello's team so far this year.

