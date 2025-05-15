Ems Drop 2nd Straight to Spokane

May 15, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds dropped game 2 to Spokane by a final score of 5-3. Spokane has now opened up this series with 2 straight victories over the Ems.

Eugene jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning. Bo Davidson hit a double and Charlie Szykowny was able to hit him home on a 1-out single. It was Charlie's 19th RBI of the season.

Spokane tied up the game at 1-1 in the top of the 3rd. Aidan Longwell hit a leadoff solo home for the 2nd straight night to tie up the game. In the 6th inning the Indians were able to score 4 runs on just 2 base hits. 3 of the first 4 batters reached via walk and 2 of them scored on a wild pitch and a passed ball to give them a 3-1 lead. With 2 outs, Aidan Longwell hit a single to score a pair of runs and give Spokane a 4 run lead. The next batter, Cole Messina, hit a double but the Emeralds had a great relay throw into home and Onil Perez was able to tag out Longwell who was trying to score on the play.

Eugene was able to get back on the board in the 7th inning. Quinn McDaniel led off the inning with a solo home run. It was McDaniel's 4th home run of the year. Scott Bandura followed it up with a double and Zane Zielinski was able to hit him home on a shallow groundout to the shortstop. Eugene trailed 5-3 heading into the 8th inning.

The Ems bats couldn't get anything going in the final 2 innings of play as the Ems dropped their 2nd straight game to Spokane. Eugene now moves to 16-19 on the season. The good news is the Ems dropped 2 games to start a series against Spokane earlier this year before rattling off 3 straight victories.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night for the 3rd game of the series against Spokane. Josh Bostick will be on the mound with first pitch set for 6:35 PM.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants.







