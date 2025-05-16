Late Rally Falls Short Thursday

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians managed to bring the winning run to the plate in their final at-bat Thursday night but couldn't complete their first walk-off win of the season, falling 5-4 to the Everett AquaSox [SEA] at The Nat.

Trailing 5-3 after eight and a half, a walk and a hit batter started the bottom of the ninth. After a sac bunt from Nic Deschamps, Eddie Micheletti laced a ground ball towards the hole at shortstop that seemed destined for the outfield. A diving stop from Colt Emerson kept the ball from reaching the grass then a throw to third nabbed the trail runner for a huge second out of the inning. With the score 5-4 and the tying run at first, a foul out ended the rally and the game.

Everett scored all five of their runs with two outs. It started in the third with a pair of walks and a single from Emerson, continued in the fifth with a run-scoring knock off the bat of Lazaro Montes and wrapped up in the sixth when Emerson - the top Mariners prospect - tripled with the bases loaded for the eventual game-winning hit.

The C's managed to tie the game in the fourth when a walk, a single and a fielder's choice set up a run-scoring wild pitch, but once the 'Sox took the lead in the fifth Vancouver trailed the rest of the way. Jackson Hornung and Carter Cunningham each drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth.

Relievers Kai Peterson and Julio Ortiz combined on the last 3.1 innings and retired the final 10 batters the Frogs sent to the plate.

With the loss, the C's drop to 17-19 on the year. They won't have to wait long to bounce back; Friday's FortisBC 'Nooner gets going at 1:05 p.m. Catch the action on Sportsnet 650 and Bally Sports Live.







