Spokane Takes 3rd Straight in Eugene

May 16, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds dropped game 3 to Spokane by a final score of 7-3. Eugene is now 16-20 this season.

Eugene jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning for the 2nd straight night. Bo Davidson was able to reach on an error to start the frame and Jonah Cox hit him into 3rd base with a single. That brought up James Tibbs III who hit into a double-play but it was enough to score Davidson at 3rd.

Spokane followed it up by scoring 6 unanswered runs. They scored their first run with a leadoff home run in the 2nd inning by Skyler Messinger. They put up a pair of runs in the 3rd inning. After Jared Thomas and Braylen Wimmer reached base to start the frame, Andy Perez hit a 2-out single that scored both runners to give Spokane a 3-1 lead.

They added on 3 more runs in the top of the 6th inning. They loaded up the bases with 1 out on a pair of walks and a hit by pitch. Elijah Pleasants was able to get Darius Perry to strikeout swinging but Tevin Tucker cleared the bases with a double to drive home all 3 runners.

Eugene got back on the board in the bottom of the 7th inning. Scott Bandura led off the inning with a double and with 2 outs and 2 strikes, Jack Payton tallied his 2nd hit of the evening to score Bandura and cut the lead to just 4 runs.

In the 8th inning Eugene was able to score another run. Jonah Cox led off the inning with a walk and James Tibbs III singled to put runners at the corners. Charlie Szykowny hit into a fielder's choice that scored Cox on the play. Eugene trailed 6-3 after 8 innings.

Spokane added a run of insurance in the top of the 9th. Eugene couldn't get anything going as they went down 1-2-3 in the 9th. Spokane has now taken the first 3 games of the series.

Eugene will look to find their way into the win column for the 1st time this week. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM with Cesar Perdomo on the mound for the Ems.

