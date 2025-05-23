Four Run 8th Inning Gives the Ems 6th Straight Victory

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated 6-5 the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 6-5. Eugene has now rattled off 6 straight wins and sits just 2 games out of a playoff spot.

Eugene jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Jonah Cox slapped an opposite field home run. It traveled 350 feet and it was his 2nd home run of the year.

In the top of the 3rd Arjun Nimmala hit his 2nd home run in 3 nights to tie up the game at 1-1 in the 3rd. Vancouver was able to push home a run in the top of the 6th. The bases were loaded when a ball got past Onil Perez to give the Canadians a 2-1 lead.

With 2 outs in the top of the 7th inning Jack Payton collected a single out to right field to extend the inning. Bandura delivered a clutch double out to left center field to bring home the game tying run through 7 innings. It was the 3rd hit of the night for Bandura in just 4 plate appearances.

Arjun Nimmala started off the top of the 8th inning with a double down the right field line and eventually scored on a wild pitch to give the C's the 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the 8th inning trailing by a run, Onil Perez had a great at bat to start the inning. He drew an 8 pitch walk to put the game tying run on base. Cole Foster ripped a double out to right field to put the go-ahead run on at 2nd with nobody out. After Bo Davidson struck out swinging, Jonah Cox hit a single to right field to tie up the game at 3-3. James Tibbs III got hit by a pitch to load up the bases. Charlie Szykowny was able to take care of business after he hit a sac-fly RBI to give Eugene the 4-3 lead.

The inning didn't stop there however. Jack Payton tallied his 2nd hit of the evening to bring home a run and Scott Bandura singled to extend the Emeralds lead to 6-3. Bandura ended the night with 4 hits and 2 RBI's and is the current league leader in batting average in the Northwest League.

The 9th inning got a bit dicey for Eugene in the top of the 9th. The C's loaded up the bases against Nick Herold. They scored a run on an error to move the game tying run to 2nd base with nobody out. Herold was able to get 2 straight punchouts but a passed ball allowed a run to score and the tying run moved into 3rd base with 2 outs. Herold froze Aaron Parker on an 0-2 count to end the ballgame and give the Ems their 6th straight win. Herold has now converted on all 3 save opportunities this year.

Don't look now but Eugene is 22-20 and just 2 games out of a playoff spot with 24 games left in the first half. They have already locked up a series split at worst and need to take just 1 more game this weekend to win their 2nd series.

Eugene will be back for the 4th game of the series tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM with Brayan Palencia on the mound.

