Three Home Runs Launch Ems to 2nd Straight Victory
May 17, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Eugene Emeralds News Release
EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Spokane Indians by a final score of 6-1 for the 2nd straight night. It's also the Emeralds 2nd straight win and they'll have an opportunity for a series split in tomorrow's series finale.
Spokane jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning. Braylen Wimmer hit a 1 out double. Cole Messina drew a walk to put runners at the corners with 2 outs. Messina took off to steal 2nd but realized he was going to be thrown out. He pulled a savvy move on the base path and got caught in a rundown. That allowed Wimmer enough time to score from 3rd base before Messina was out to end the inning.
The Emeralds instantly responded with a pair of runs in the home half of the 1st. Jonah Cox hit a single and with 2 outs Quinn McDaniel crushed his 2nd home run of the week to give the Ems a 1 run lead. The home run traveled 393 feet and had a 103 mph exit velocity.
In the 4th inning Eugene was able to extend out its lead. Onil Perez crushed a solo home run to give Eugene a 3-1 lead. It was the first home run of the year for Perez and it traveled 393 feet with a 99 mph exit velocity.
In the 6th inning the Emeralds were able to start pulling away from Spokane. Cole Foster singled and Jack Payton drew a 5 pitch walk to put a pair of runners on for Bo Davidson. Davidson crushed a no doubt home run to left center field. It was Davidson's 5th home run of the season and it gave Eugene a 6-1 lead. The home run had an exit velocity of 107 mph and traveled 415 feet.
That proved to the final run of the game tonight as Eugene won by a final score of 6-1 for the 2nd straight evening.
Eugene's bullpen was great once again as the Emeralds saw 6 different pitchers in tonight's victory. Brayan Palencia got the spot start and gave up just the 1 run. Eugene then turned it to 5 different bullpen arms. All 5 of the pitchers combined to strike out 7 and allow just 4 hits while not giving up a run. Austin Strickland picked up his 3rd victory of the season.
Eugene will close out the series against Spokane tomorrow. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM for the series finale with Shane Rademacher on the mound for the Emeralds.
