Hillsboro Outhits Tri-City for Fifth Straight Game, Wins 6-3

May 17, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Pasco, WA - The Hops were just 1-3 against Tri-City this week entering Saturday's game, despite outhitting them in every game of the series. Hillsboro would again outhit the Dust Devils, but this time they got the win. Logan Clayton was solid over 3.2 innings, Gavin Logan reached base three times and Jansel Luis had two hits and two RBI in the 6-3 win. Tri-City was 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base in the rain-shortened game that was called with two outs in the ninth inning

Tri-City started the game with their first two runners reaching base against Clayton. They would load the bases with just one out in the first on Ryan Nicholson's first of four walks in the game, but Clayton would get out of the jam by allowing just one run on an RBI groundout by Randy De Jesus.

The 1-0 advantage would be the only lead they had in the game, as the Hops scored two in the third on an RBI double by Ryan Waldschmidt and an RBI single by Jansel Luis. Tri-City threatened in the fourth inning by loading the bases, but Jorge Minyety came in and got Ben Gobbel to ground out and end the inning. Clayton allowed just one run and struck out four over 3.2 innings.

The Hops had a 2-1 lead entering the fifth inning when Jansel Luis added another RBI single. His single scored Druw Jones, who doubled earlier in the inning and just missed his first High-A homer hitting it off the top of the right field fence.

Both Nate Savino and Sam Knowlton pitched scoreless innings for the Hops, as Hillsboro kept their 3-1 lead into the middle frames.

Hillsboro continued to add on to their lead in the seventh and eighth innings, loading the bases in both frames and scoring three combined runs on four walks and three hits. Gavin Logan doubled in the seventh and walked in the eighth which sparked both of the run scoring rallies.

The rain started to fall in the ninth inning and the Hops had a comfortable 6-1 lead. Alexis Liebano who gave up three home runs in his outing on Wednesday, came on looking to close the door. He recorded two quick outs in the pouring down rain, but the Dust Devils wouldn't go away. Ryan Nicholson walked for the fourth time in the game and then Randy De Jesus hit a two-run homer to make it 6-3. The next batter Juan Flores singled and with a runner on first and two outs the Hops pitching coach Tyler Mark went out to the mound. Meanwhile, the umpires were chatting and suspended the game. It was then determined the game was over and would not be resumed, giving the Hops a 6-3 win. The game called with 2 out in the bottom of the 9th and a 0-0 count on Capri Ortiz.

Hillsboro and Tri-City are scheduled to play the final game of the series tomorrow at 1:30. The pregame show will start at 1:15 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







