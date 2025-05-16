James Tibbs III 4 Hit Night Propels Emeralds to Victory

May 16, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds snapped a 4-game losing streak with a big 6-1 victory over the Spokane Indians. Eugene is 17-20 and 4 games out of 1st place.

It was a scoreless first 2 frames for the 2 teams. In the bottom of the 3rd inning the Ems bats woke up in a big way. On the first pitch of the inning, Onil Perez ripped a double down the 3rd base line. The next batter, Jack Payton, was able to draw a walk to put a pair of runners on. With 1-out Jonah Cox hit his 9th double of the year to score Perez and give the Ems the 1-0 lead.

The inning wouldn't stop there as a wild pitch brought Payton home. James Tibbs III stepped into the box and crushed a no-doubt shot to straight away center that had a 105 MPH exit velocity and traveled 415 feet. Eugene held a 4-0 lead through 3 innings.

In the 5th inning the Emeralds added their 5th run of the night. With 2-outs Tibbs III hit his 3rd hit of the night to get on base. Charlie Szykowny followed it up by hitting him home to give the Ems a 5-0 lead. It was Szykowny's 21st RBI of the season.

Eugene added their 6th and final run in the 7th inning. Jonah Cox hit a 1-out single and Tibbs III hit a double to bring home cox. Tibbs III had his best night in an Emeralds uniform tonight, as he had 4 total base hits. He ended the night with a home run, 2 doubles and a single as he was just a triple short of the cycle. He had 3 RBI's and scored a pair of runs. Spokane scored their lone run in the top of the 9th to avoid the shutout.

It was a dominant win here tonight for the Ems, and it was exactly what they needed to snap their 4 game losing streak. The bats were great as they ended up with 12 total base hits.

Cesar Perdomo pitched a career-high 7 innings tonight as he allowed just 4 hits without giving up an earned run. He didn't issue a single walk and tied his season-high in strikeouts with 5.

Ryan Vanderhei pitched the 8th inning and threw a 1-2-3 inning. Dylan Hecht closed things out on the mound for the Emeralds in the top of the 9th.

The Emeralds are now 17-20 on the season and 4 games out of 1st place. There are just 27 games left in the 1st half so the Emeralds will look to build on this win streak tonight.

Eugene will now look to win their 2nd in a row tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 5:05 PM with Esmerlin Vinicio on the mound for Eugene

