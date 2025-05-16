AquaSox Edge Vancouver Canadians 5-4

May 16, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC: Colt Emerson's bases-clearing triple in the sixth inning propelled the Everett AquaSox to a 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Canadians in a rain-soaked game Thursday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Emerson, who missed the first two games of the series with a bruised hand, finished 2-for-5 with four RBIs, including a third-inning single that drove in Charlie Pagliarini to give Everett a 1-0 lead. His sixth-inning triple off Vancouver reliever Edinson Batista scored Pagliarini, Anthony Donofrio, and Michael Arroyo, pushing the AquaSox ahead 5-1.

Vancouver battled back in the sixth, cutting the deficit to 5-3 on sacrifice flies by Jackson Hornung and Carter Cunningham. In the ninth, Eddie Micheletti Jr.'s infield RBI single scored Cunningham, but a baserunning mistake ruined the rally as Nick Goodwin was thrown out rounding third base on a snap throw in behind him by shortstop Emerson to third baseman Luis Suisbel.

Everett starter Ashton Izzi allowed one run on three hits over 3 1/3 innings, striking out five. Nico Tellache (1-0) earned the win with 3 2/3 innings of relief, yielding two runs (one earned) on four hits. Stefan Raeth secured his second save, navigating a tense ninth despite allowing Vancouver to pull within one.

Vancouver's Grant Rogers (3-1) took the loss, surrendering two runs on four hits over 4 2/3 innings with four walks and three strikeouts. The Canadians' offense managed eight hits, led by Gabby Martinez's 2-for-4 performance, but left seven runners on base and went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.







