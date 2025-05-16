AquaSox Edge Vancouver Canadians 5-4
May 16, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Everett AquaSox News Release
VANCOUVER, BC: Colt Emerson's bases-clearing triple in the sixth inning propelled the Everett AquaSox to a 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Canadians in a rain-soaked game Thursday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.
Emerson, who missed the first two games of the series with a bruised hand, finished 2-for-5 with four RBIs, including a third-inning single that drove in Charlie Pagliarini to give Everett a 1-0 lead. His sixth-inning triple off Vancouver reliever Edinson Batista scored Pagliarini, Anthony Donofrio, and Michael Arroyo, pushing the AquaSox ahead 5-1.
Vancouver battled back in the sixth, cutting the deficit to 5-3 on sacrifice flies by Jackson Hornung and Carter Cunningham. In the ninth, Eddie Micheletti Jr.'s infield RBI single scored Cunningham, but a baserunning mistake ruined the rally as Nick Goodwin was thrown out rounding third base on a snap throw in behind him by shortstop Emerson to third baseman Luis Suisbel.
Everett starter Ashton Izzi allowed one run on three hits over 3 1/3 innings, striking out five. Nico Tellache (1-0) earned the win with 3 2/3 innings of relief, yielding two runs (one earned) on four hits. Stefan Raeth secured his second save, navigating a tense ninth despite allowing Vancouver to pull within one.
Vancouver's Grant Rogers (3-1) took the loss, surrendering two runs on four hits over 4 2/3 innings with four walks and three strikeouts. The Canadians' offense managed eight hits, led by Gabby Martinez's 2-for-4 performance, but left seven runners on base and went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
Northwest League Stories from May 16, 2025
- Arroyo's Late Homer Rallies AquaSox - Everett AquaSox
- James Tibbs III 4 Hit Night Propels Emeralds to Victory - Eugene Emeralds
- AquaSox Edge Vancouver Canadians 5-4 - Everett AquaSox
- Keys Homers Twice But C's Falter in 9th - Vancouver Canadians
- A.J. for the Block: Closer Shuts Down Hillsboro, Cinches Win for Tri-City - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Opportunity Walks and A.J. Blocks - Hillsboro Hops
- Late Rally Falls Short Thursday - Vancouver Canadians
- Spokane Takes 3rd Straight in Eugene - Eugene Emeralds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.