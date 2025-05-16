Arroyo's Late Homer Rallies AquaSox

VANCOUVER, BC: Michael Arroyo's ninth-inning home run proved to be the difference-maker as the Everett AquaSox rallied during their final three outs to defeat the Vancouver Canadians 7-6 at Nat Bailey Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Trailing 1-0 after the first inning, the AquaSox launched two solo home runs to take their first lead of the day during the top of the second. Freuddy Batista drilled his fourth homer of the season to left center field to knot the game, and Charlie Pagliarini gave the Frogs the lead two batters later by clearing the wall in right center field. Pagliarini's homer was his fourth as well.

Everett added their third run in the top of the third courtesy of Lazaro Montes. With two outs, Arroyo smacked a double to center field, allowing Montes to hit an RBI single to provide the Frogs a two-run advantage. Arroyo's double was his 10th.

The AquaSox extended their lead in the next inning, stringing together three base hits to manufacture their fourth run. Pagliarini hit a leadoff single and Anthony Donofrio doubled, providing Brandon Eike an opportunity to deliver with two runners in scoring position. Eike pulled through, hitting a line drive RBI single to left field.

Right-handed starting pitcher Ryan Hawks was excellent from the mound, throwing five innings of two-run baseball. He gave up five hits, struck out three batters, and walked two. Relieving Hawks was righty Jordan Jackson, who tossed one scoreless inning and allowed one hit.

Facing a 4-2 deficit, the Canadians rallied in the bottom of the seventh by finding a power surge. Sean Keys crushed a three-run home run to set Vancouver ahead and Eddie Micheletti Jr. continued the damage, hitting a solo home run to right center field to extend the Canadians' lead to 6-4. Keys' homer was his sixth of the year and Micheletti Jr.'s was his third.

Trailing by two entering the game's final inning, the AquaSox needed a rally of their own to provide themselves an opportunity at victory. Eike sparked the rally, hitting a leadoff double for his third hit of the game, and Jonny Farmelo singled to place runners on the corners with no outs. Colt Emerson shaved Vancouver's lead to one run, grounding into an RBI forceout.

One batter later, Arroyo made magic happen, smashing a two-run home run to left center field to steal the lead away from Vancouver. Arroyo's homer accounted for his third base hit of the game, raising his batting average to .264 while increasing his RBI total to 15.

Down to their final three outs, Vancouver again faced a need for a comeback. They would not be successful this time, though, as AquaSox right-hander Gabriel Sosa pitched a clean bottom of the ninth inning to lock down the Everett win. Sosa allowed no hits while walking none and striking out one to earn his second save of the season.

