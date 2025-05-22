5th Win in a Row Keeps Ems Alive in Playoff Hunt

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 8-4. Eugene has now won 5 games in a row and is currently 5-3 during their 12 game homestand.

Eugene jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st. On the first pitch to Eugene Bo Davidson crushed a no-doubter out to left center field. It was Davidson's team leading 6th home run of the season. The home run traveled 420 feet and had an exit velocity of 109 mph.

Vancouver answered back with a pair of runs in the top of the 2nd inning. Eddie Micheletti Jr hit a 2-out double and Jackson Hornung singled to score him on the play. Hornung advanced into 2nd on the play and got caught in a run down. Luke Shliger tried to throw him out at 2nd base but it bounced off Hornung's back and rolled to center field. Hornung ended up scoring from 2nd base on the play to give the C's a 2-1 lead.

Eugene immediately responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Quinn McDaniel led off the inning with a double and Luke Shliger drew a 2-out walk to put a pair of runners on. Jack Payton ripped a double on the first pitch he saw to left center field to bring home both runners and give Eugene a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the 4th the Emeralds continued to add onto their total. Zane Zielinski hit a single and with 2 outs Jack Payton was able to come through in the clutch again. He blasted a 2 run home run to give Eugene a 5-2 lead. It was Payton's first home run of the year and it was his 4th RBI of the night.

In the 5th inning James Tibbs III blasted his 5th home run of the season to extend out the Emerald's lead. It had an exit velocity of 107 mph and traveled 404 feet. Vancouver scored 2 runs in the top of the 6th with a 2 run home run from Aaron Parker.

Scott Bandura led off the 6th inning with a double and was able to advance into 3rd base on a popout. Luke Shliger drew a walk to put runners on the corners before a wild pitch scored Bandura to give the Ems a 7-4 lead through 6 innings.

In the 7th inning the Emeralds were able to load up the bases after James Tibbs III reached on an error and Charlie Szykowny and Quinn McDaniel both singled. Scott Bandura drew a payoff walk to bring home Tibbs on the play and double up the C's 8-4 through 7 innings of play.

That proved to be enough as the Emeralds hung on to beat the Canadians by a final score of 8-4. Eugene now has rattled off 5 wins in a row and is 21-20 on the season and 3 games out of a playoff spot.

Josh Bostick picked up his 1st win on the mound tonight after he threw 5 strong innings on the mound.

Eugene will be back for another game against the Canadians tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM with Cesar Perdomo on the mound.

