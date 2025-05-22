AquaSox Defeat Hillsboro 9-3

May 22, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







HILLSBORO, OREGON: Michael Arroyo hit a three-run homer and Lazaro Montes drove in three runs, including a solo shot, to lead the Everett AquaSox to a 9-3 victory over the Hillsboro Hops on Wednesday night at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Arroyo's blast in the third inning off Hillsboro starter Casey Anderson (2-3) broke open a scoreless game, scoring Anthony Donofrio and Milkar Perez, who had reached on a single and a walk, respectively. The AquaSox never trailed, adding runs in the fifth, seventh, and eighth innings to secure the win.

Montes powered Everett's offense, finishing 2-for-5 with a solo homer in the seventh off Jorge Minyety. And for the second night in a row, Montes hit a home run that cleared the approximately 20 foot high batters eye in straightaway centerfield at Hillsboro Ballpark. He added a two-run single in the eighth. Montes even picked up and outfield assist when he threw out Kenny Castillo at the plate from right field to end the fifth inning. Milkar Perez also contributed, going 3-for-4 with a run scored.

Everett starter Marcelo Perez (1-1) earned the win, tossing five scoreless innings, allowing four hits, one walk, and striking out four while throwing 75% of his 61 pitches for strikes. Shaddon Peavyhouse surrendered three runs in the seventh, including a three-run homer by Hillsboro's Junior Franco, but Charlie Beilenson closed the game with 2 1/3 scoreless innings for his second save.

Anderson took the loss for Hillsboro, giving up four runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and two walks.

Hillsboro's offense came alive briefly in the seventh when Franco's homer scored Ben McLaughlin and Castillo, who had singled and doubled, respectively. Castillo finished 2-for-4 with a double, while Franco went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

The AquaSox capitalized on opportunities, going 6-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Colt Emerson added an RBI single in the fifth, and Tai Peete drove in a run with a single in the seventh. The AquaSox also stole two bases, with Donofrio and Carson Jones each swiping one.







Northwest League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.