Dust Devils Spin out Late, Fall to Indians

Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Randy De Jesus watches his home run

SPOKANE VALLEY - A three-run 4th inning powered the Tri-City Dust Devils (20-20) to a lead they held to the late stages of Wednesday night's contest near the Lilac City, but the Spokane Indians (21-20) stitched together a four-run bottom of the 8th to take a 6-3 win and even the six-game series at a game apiece.

RF Randy De Jesus got Tri-City on the board by crushing a ball over the wall in left-center field for a solo home run that opened the scoring in the 4th. DH Alberto Rios then made it a crooked number by hitting a ball to the fence in deep left that bounced in and out of the glove of Spokane LF Charlie Condon, scoring Dust Devils LF Rio Foster and SS Capri Ortiz for a 3-0 advantage. The Indians chipped away, cutting the visitors' lead to 3-2 by the 6th. Tri-City then preserved the lead, getting outs at the plate in both the 6th and 7th innings to take it to the 8th. There things unraveled on closer A.J. Block (0-2), who first gave up two soft but well-placed hits to begin his night. The lefty then got a strikeout of Dust Devils nemesis Jean Perez, but a double steal executed on strike three put both runners in scoring position. After an intentional walk loaded the bases to set up a force at any base, back-to-back bases loaded walks gave Spokane the lead. The mild-mannered Block was ejected after the second walk for arguing the ball four call. Dylan Phillips hurried in and loosened up but issued another walk and allowed a sacrifice fly, and the damage was done with Tri-City unable to muster a final rally. Spokane reliever Hunter Mann (2-1) pitched a scoreless 8th inning for the win.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Half of the Dust Devils' hits were of an extra-base variety Wednesday night, with SS Capri Ortiz adding a double to the big hits from De Jesus and Rios. Singles from 3B Ben Gobbel, 1B Ryan Nicholson and 2B Adrian Placencia aided the cause.

-Starter Ryan Costeiu had his best outing so far for Tri-City in 2025, throwing four scoreless innings and allowing only one hit. The righty, who struck out four and walked two, had no-hit the Indians for 8.2 innings at Avista Stadium, going back to his six-innings of no-hit ball last September against the Indians, before giving up a single with two outs in the 3rd.

-The loss evened not only the week-long series but the season series so far, with each team holding four wins against the other. The Inland Northwest rivals still have 16 games remaining, with four still to come this week. The teams will also meet in two three-game series back-to-back during the Independence Day holiday week (July 1-3 at Gesa Stadium, July 4-6 at Spokane) as well as a six-game set at Avista Stadium at the end of August.

BACK TO WORK

Tri-City and Spokane clash in game three of their six-game set at 6:35 p.m. Thursday night at Avista Stadium. Right-hander Austin Gordon (2-2, 7.08 ERA) gets the nod for the Dust Devils, with left-hander Konner Eaton (1-3, 3.75 ERA) heading to the mound for the Indians.

The Dust Devils Pregame Show takes the e-airwaves at 6:15 p.m., with free broadcast coverage available for your listening at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app.

The Dust Devils return after the Spokane series for a two-week homestand beginning Tuesday, May 27th. The Eugene Emeralds come to town first for a six-game series, going through June 1st, before the Vancouver Canadians return for six starting June 3rd.

