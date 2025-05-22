AquaSox Blank Hillsboro 3-0

May 22, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

HILLSBORO, OREGON: Ashton Izzi and three relievers combined for a five-hit shutout as the Everett AquaSox defeated the Hillsboro Hops 3-0 in a Northwest League game on Thursday afternoon at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Izzi (1-1) earned the win, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out five over five scoreless innings. Nico Tellache, Elijah Dale, and Gabriel Sosa followed, with Sosa earning his third save.

The AquaSox scored their first run in the fourth inning. Jonny Farmelo led off with a single and scored on Michael Arroyo's ground-ball single to center, giving Everett a 1-0 lead. The AquaSox added two runs in the seventh, capitalizing on a catcher interference call and a balk by Hillsboro reliever Carlos Rey. Josh Caron's two-run single drove in Lazaro Montes and Luis Suisbel, extending the lead to 3-0.

Hillsboro struggled offensively, leaving seven runners on base and going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Junior Franco led the Hops with a double and a single, while Druw Jones and Angel Ortiz each drew a walk in the ninth to threaten, but Sosa induced a groundout from Franco to end the game.

Daniel Eagen (2-2) took the loss for Hillsboro, allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts over six innings. Rey and Nate Savino combined for three innings of relief, with Savino holding the AquaSox hitless over the final two frames.

Everett's offense was limited to three hits, with Arroyo, Caron, and Farmelo each contributing one. The AquaSox stranded five runners but converted 2-for-5 chances with runners in scoring position.

Starting pitchers Eagen and Izzi each retired the first nine batters they faced.







