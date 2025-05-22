Hops Come up Short in 3-0 Loss to AquaSox Despite Strong Pitching

May 22, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







(Hillsboro, OR) - The Hillsboro Hops were blanked 3-0 by the Everett AquaSox in a tightly contested Thursday afternoon matchup at Hillsboro Ballpark. Pitching dominated on both sides, as both teams combined for just eight total hits. Hillsboro outhit Everett five to three and committed fewer errors, Everett with two and Hillsboro with one, but the home team was unable to cash in on any scoring opportunities, going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Daniel Eagen turned in a strong start for Hillsboro, pitching six innings and allowing just two hits. Unfortunately, both hits came in the fourth inning and led to the game's first run. Jonny Farmelo singled to lead off the frame, moved to second on a groundout, and scored on a single by Michael Arroyo. Eagen rebounded quickly, striking out the next two batters to limit the damage.

For Everett starter Ashton Ezzi, he surrendered just three hits over five innings. He walked one and struck out five en route to earn the win. The AquaSox extended their lead in the seventh off of Carlos Rey. After the leadoff hitter reached on a catcher's interference, and a walk followed, a balk moved both runners into scoring position. Josh Carson then hit a single to drive them in and make it a 3-0 ballgame. Rey recorded a flyout and a strikeout to end the inning.

The Hops best scoring chance came in the bottom of the seventh. Angel Ortiz leadoff the inning with a single, but Druw Jones grounded into a double play. Junior Franco kept hopes alive with a double, but got caught stealing to end the inning.

Nate Savino pitched the eighth and ninth for Hillsboro and allowed no runs or hits, trying to keep the Hops in the game.

Down 3-0 headed into the bottom of the ninth, Gabriel Sosa was the designated closer for Everett. With two outs, he gave up back-to-back walks but got Junior Franco to ground out, ending the game. Sosa was credited with the save, and Ashton Izzi, the starter for Everett, got the win.

Junior Franco went two-for-four with a double, the only extra base hit of the night. The Hops' pitching staff combined to strike out nine.

Game four of the series will start at 6:35 PM tomorrow at Hillsboro Ballpark, with the pregame show slated to begin at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.