Jansel Luis' Two-Run Go-Ahead Homer Gets Hops Series Split

Pasco, WA - Hillsboro entered play on Sunday looking to avoid their first series loss of 2025 and through seven innings it wasn't looking promising. Hillsboro trailed 2-1 entering the eighth inning and had just two hits, when Jansel Luis hit a go-ahead two-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning to give the Hops a 3-2 lead. With the two RBI, Luis now leads the Northwest League with 31 RBI on the year. Ricardo Yan pitched four scoreless innings and Hayden Durke worked out of a bases loaded jam in the ninth to secure the win.

Both teams put runners in scoring position in the first inning as both Yordin Chalas and Chris Cortez walked two batters, but neither team could get the big hit as we were still scoreless entering the second inning. Peter Burns had a bunt base hit in the second inning and would be the only hit that Chalas allowed over his 3.2 innings.

Chris Cortez was dominant again for Tri-City, the former second round pick threw six innings and did not allow an earned run. Cortez amazingly recorded six outs in the game on weakly hit balls back to him on the mound. The Hops got their only run off Cortez in the fourth inning, on a ball hit back to Cortez that he airmailed over Nicholson at first base.

The Dust Devils answered in the bottom of the fourth inning when Eli Saul allowed a two-run shot to Joe Redfield, his second homer of the season that gave Tri-City the 2-1 lead.

Hillsboro went down without a fight against Chris Cortez through the middle frames, keeping the score at 2-1 and Hillsboro with only two hits to show for entering the eighth inning. Meanwhile, Ricardo Yan was dominant including sending down seven straight Dust Devils batters and striking out the side in the eighth. Hillsboro got the big hit they were looking for in the eighth off the bat of Jansel Luis. Luis' 10th hit of the series was a two-run homer that gave Hillsboro the lead, 3-2. The home run was the only homer Hillsboro hit in the entire series.

The Hops turned to closer Hayden Durke in the ninth inning and he got himself in all sorts of hot water. Durke issued a leadoff walk and then tried to get the lead runner out at second base on a ball hit back to him on the mound, but the ball bounced off the runner Ramirez and into centerfield. Both runners advanced and it gave TC runners on second and third with none out. They would decide to intentionally walk Arol Vera to load the bases. Joe Redfield was at the plate and hit a dribbler back to Durke who fielded the ball of the mound, threw to home for one out and then Castillo threw down to McLaughlin at first for the second out. Then, with two outs and the winning run on second base Peter Burns swung at the first pitch he saw and grounded out to end the game.

Hillsboro and Tri-City each had just three hits in the game and with the one-run win, Hillsboro is now 11-4 in one-run games. Four of the six games were decided by one-run.

The Hops will head home to take on the Seattle Mariners Northwest League affiliate, Everett AuqaSox on Tuesday at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is at 6:35 with the pregame show at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







