Skies Open, Wash Away Tri-City Rally Hopes

May 18, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Randy De Jesus

PASCO - Saturday night's contest ended abruptly and with considerable moisture at Gesa Stadium, where the Tri-City Dust Devils (19-18) saw a 9th inning rally cut short by adverse weather in a 6-3 loss to the Hillsboro Hops (22-16).

Tri-City had a runner, C Juan Flores, aboard with two outs in the bottom of the 9th when the rains grew too hard for play to continue. After a short delay the umpiring crew called the game, and Hillsboro had won its second game of the week. The Dust Devils trailed 6-1 going into the bottom of the 9th inning, but RF Randy De Jesus pulled a hooking line drive through the rain and over the left field wall for a two-run home run that got Tri-City within three. De Jesus also struck an RBI fielder's choice in the bottom of the 1st inning, giving the Dust Devils an early 1-0 lead. Starter Keythel Key (0-3) got the loss, giving up three runs on four hits in five innings of work. Hops reliever Jorge Minyety (2-0) followed his teammate, starter Logan Clayton, by going two innings and getting the game to official game status.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-1B Ryan Nicholson went without a hit but walked four times, scoring on the 9th inning home run by Randy De Jesus. Nicholson also had a four-walk game April 16th, in a home game against Everett, and has more walks (32) than strikeouts (28) on the season.

-Tri-City last had a game called early on account of weather on August 17th, 2024, at Funko Field against the AquaSox. In a coincidence, Keythel Key also started that game and got the loss that day.

-Both teams struggled a bit with control on the mound, with the Dust Devils and the Hops' pitching staffs walking eight batters while also striking out eight.

SERIES WIN OPPORTUNITY SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Tri-City and Hillsboro meet up for the finale of their six-game series at 1:30 p.m. at Gesa Stadium where, weather permitting, the first Youth Baseball Clinic of the season will take place thanks to Dutch Bros. Gates open at 10:00 a.m., with the clinic scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Parents and families can watch the events from the seating area, provided they hold a ticket for the game. Right-hander Chris Cortez (1-1, 3.93 ERA) will make his second start of the week for the Dust Devils, facing off against righty Yordin Chalas (0-3, 6.75 ERA).

Free broadcast coverage begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 1:10 p.m., available audio-only at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app and with video in the MiLB Zone of Bally Sports Live.

After the game the Dust Devils will make their way north and east to Avista Stadium for a six-game series with the Spokane Indians beginning Tuesday, May 20th at 11:05 a.m. Following the week away, Tri-City will host a two-week homestand beginning with the Eugene Emeralds on Tuesday, May 27th.

For tickets to tomorrow's game against Hillsboro and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

