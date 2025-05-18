Ems Secure Series Split After 3rd Straight Victory

May 18, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds picked up their 3rd straight victory against Spokane by a final score of 3-1. Eugene now moves to 19-20 on the season and just 4 games out of a playoff spot.

The Emeralds got the scoring started tonight in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Cole Foster crushed a no-doubt home run on top of the Emeralds bullpen to lead off the inning. It was Foster's 2nd home run of the year and both of them have come at PK Park.

Spokane was able to manufacture the game tying run in the 5th inning. Jesus Bugarin hit a 1-out single and Tevin Tucker hit into a fielder's choice. He stole 2nd base to put himself in scoring position. That brought up their leadoff hitter Jared Thomas who hit a payoff single out to right field to tie up the game at 1-1.

Eugene immediately responded with a pair of runs in the 6th inning. On a 3-1 count James Tibbs III hit a double out to right center field. Charlie Szykowny got plunked by a pitch and Quinn McDaniel hit a sharp single out to left field to load up the bases. Scott Bandura hit into a fielder's choice to bring home Tibbs on the play. The next batter, Luke Shliger, hit a sac-fly RBI to score Szykowny from 3rd base. Eugene held a 3-1 lead through the first 6 innings.

That proved to be all of the scoring in tonight's game as the Emeralds hung on to win by a final score of 3-1. It was the Emeralds 3rd straight win and they ended up splitting the series against Spokane after dropping the first 3 games.

Shane Rademacher spun another gem for the Emeralds as he picked up his 3rd victory of the 2025 season. He gave up just 5 hits and gave up 1 earned run while allowing just 1 walk and striking out 4. Esmerlin Vinicio took over in the 7th and pitched the final 3 frames. He gave up 2 hits and struck out 1 while not allowing a single run. It was a 9-out save as he got his 1st save of the season.

The Emeralds will now have a day off tomorrow before being back in action on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants.







