Switch-Pitcher Cijntje Rides High-A No-Hit Bid to Career High in Innings

May 18, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Thrown off his regularly scheduled Saturday routine, Jurrangelo Cijntje didn't flinch.

The Mariners' switch-pitching prospect got his weekend start for High-A Everett pushed back a day into the first contest of Sunday's doubleheader, and he carried a no-hit bid into his final frame while twirling a career-high six innings.

MLB's No. 92 prospect yielded just one hit while striking out five in the AquaSox's 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Canadians at Nat Bailey Stadium. Cijntje issued two walks and hit two batters with a pitch.

The 15th overall pick in the 2024 Draft ate up nearly all of the entire seven-inning shortened contest. Running into trouble after plunking two Vancouver batters in the second, Seattle's No. 8 prospect settled in for back-to-back strikeouts on seven pitches. In the third, Cijntje fired three straight strikes to down fellow Top 100 talent Arjun Nimmala, the Blue Jays' No. 1 prospect.

Of the 22 batters faced, Cijntje pitched with his right arm 19 times, allowing two walks and hitting one in his three opportunities left-handed. The 21-year-old recorded 10 swings-and-misses during his fourth professional start with five or more strikeouts. Sean Keys (TOR No. 18) snapped the hitless outing with a one-out single in the sixth.

"Focusing on pitching righty only would make Cijntje a better prospect," Jim Callis wrote in MLB Pipeline's most recent inbox. "I know MLB Network's Greg Amsinger will chide me for writing that, and I understand why the Mariners are letting him switch-pitch for now -- because it's important to Cijntje. But he doesn't need to do both to try to cling to a Major League role like fringe prospect Pat Venditte did when he switch-pitched for six teams in 61 games over parts of five big league seasons."

Three starts into May, Cijntje has compiled 16 innings, less than two frames shy of his April total featuring four starts and four left-handed-only relief appearances. Although Mariners Player Development had put him on a schedule to pitch twice a week, with Cijntje coming out of the bullpen during the week ahead of his weekend start, he hasn't pitched in relief since April 30, when the Mississippi State product allowed four runs on two hits and three walks while recording one out.

Subscribe to the MLB Pipeline Newsletter

"As a righty, Cijntje looks like someone who can fit in the front half of a rotation. As a lefty, he looks likes a relief specialist," Callis said. "From the right side, he has a better fastball, a better slider and a changeup that can help him get left-handers out even with the platoon disadvantage."

On the season, the switch-pitcher has lowered his ERA to 4.32 and WHIP to 1.23 in 33 1/3 innings. He's also totaled 35 strikeouts and held opposing batters to a .174 average in that span.







Northwest League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.