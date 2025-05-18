C's Swept in Doubleheader, Drop Series to Frogs

May 18, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - In the first game of Sunday's doubleheader, the Canadians lost 1-0 after both starters dueled through five innings.

Vancouver's Juaron Watts Brown (#16 Blue Jays prospect) and Everett's Jurrangelo Cjintje (#8 Mariners prospect) both showed why they are regarded as top prospects for their respective organizations.

The lone blemish for Watts-Brown (L, 3) was a one out walk in the third inning that was followed by a run-scoring double that plated the game's only run. He struck out eight batters over five innings, while allowing two hits and two walks.

JJ Sanchez and Aaron Munson pitched quality relief innings for the C's, combining to allow one hit and one walk while striking out four.

Vancouver managed just two hits and three walks in the game, as they were shutout for the second time this season.

The Canadians were then thumped 10-2 by the AquaSox in the second game of the doubleheader and series finale to drop their six-games series, four games to two. Vancouver used six total pitchers over seven innings, combining to give up seven hits and eleven walks.

The C's scored first in this one, using a Gabby Martinez double - his first of two in the game - and run scoring triple by Je'Von Ward to take a 1-0 lead after two innings. The Frogs would storm right back in the top of the third, scoring two runs off Vancouver starter Kevin Miranda (L, 4) to take the lead for good.

After Pat Gallagher fired 2.2 innings to keep the game close through the middle innings, Everett added eight runs in the later innings.

The AquaSox scored one in the 5th, three in the 6th, and four in the 7th to run away with the game and hand the Canadians their fourth straight loss.

Martinez and Ward highlighted the offensive effort for the Blue Jays affiliate, each contributing with two extra-base hits.

Canadians Baseball returns Tuesday night on Sportsnet 650 as the C's hit the road to take on the Eugene Emeralds. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.







