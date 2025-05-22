Condon Shines in Debut as Indians Top Dust Devils

May 22, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Charlie Condon had a pair of hits and drove in the go-ahead run with a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning as the Indians defeated the Dust Devils, 6-3, in front of 2,187 fans at Avista Stadium for Country Western Night presented by Coors Light & K102 Country.

TOP PERFORMERS

Condon wasted no time making an impact in his return to the Inland Northwest. Last year's No. 3 overall pick singled the fifth, doubled in the seventh, and walked to force in Skyler Messinger for the game-winning run in the eighth.

Jared Thomas got the Indians on the board with a solo shot over the Coors Light Caboose in the fifth-his sixth of the season, tying him for the team lead with Aidan Longwell. Thomas added a pair of walks and a stolen base and ranks among the Northwest League's top five in batting (.308), OBP (.412), hits (49), total bases (74), and runs (33).

Albert Pacheco allowed three earned runs over six innings while Francis Rivera, Hunter Mann, and Davis Palermo combined to keep the Dust Devils off the board for the game's final three frames.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (7-7), Redband (4-2), OFT (1-2), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Grays (8-8), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday, May 22nd vs. Tri-City - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Tri-City RHP Austin Gordon (2-2, 7.08) vs. Spokane LHP Konner Eaton (1-3, 3.75)

Promotion - $10K Grand Slam Night: Feeling lucky? If a Spokane Indians player hits a grand slam home run at any point during the game, one lucky fan will win $10,000. It happened in 2021 with Michael Toglia and in 2023 with Yanquiel Fernandez. Is it time for another? Sign up at the game for your chance to win!







