C's Lose Sixth Straight Game

May 22, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - A season-long losing streak continued for the Canadians Wednesday night at PK Park thanks to an 8-4 loss to the Eugene Emeralds [SF] in game two of six this week.

The Emeralds started the scoring with a lead-off homer in the first, but the C's bounced back to take the lead with a two-out rally in the second. Eddie Micheletti sparked things with a hustle double then scored on a wild play that started with an RBI single from Jackson Hornung. With Micheletti scoring from second, Hornung took his place on the throw home but then was caught between second and third. The throw back to second hit off his helmet, went into centrefield and allowed him to score the go-ahead run.

That lead wouldn't last long. Eugene used a lead-off double, a two-out walk and a go-ahead double from the number nine batter Jack Payton to lead 3-2 in the bottom of the second then got a two-run homer from Payton in the fourth - with two outs once again - to take a 5-2 lead to start the fifth.

Vancouver didn't go quietly. A lead-off walk in the sixth set the scene for Aaron Parker, who clubbed his fourth homer of the year to drive in a pair and make it 6-4, but the Ems added a run in the bottom of the inning then another in the seventh to go up 8-4. That proved to be the final score.

Jonathan Todd turned in his best relief outing of the year, firing 1.2 scoreless frames that featured five consecutive strikeouts. Sean Keys and Je'Von Ward had two hits apiece.

With the loss, the C's have now matched a franchise record with six straight defeats. Ironically, the first time the C's lost six in a row was May 18-23, 2024, the same time of year as this season's struggles. They're now 17-24 in 2025.

Vancouver goes back to work tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m.

Vancouver goes back to work tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m.

The Canadians return home Tuesday, May 27 for a six-game series with Hillsboro [AZ].







