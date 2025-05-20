Indians Drop Series Opener to Dust Devils, 3-2

May 20, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







A ninth-inning rally fizzled out for the Indians as a squeeze attempt turned into a double play in the home team's 3-2 loss to Tri-City in front of 5,298 fans at Avista Stadium for the Education & Businessperson's Special Day Game presented by KXLY 4 News Now & KXLY AM 920/100.7 FM.

TOP PERFORMERS

Braxton Hyde (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K) and Cade Denton (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) combined for five scoreless innings of relief out of Spokane's bullpen.

Cole Messina drilled his fourth home run of the season - a long solo shot off Tri-City reliever Jorge Marcheco in the fourth inning - while Aidan Longwell drove in Spokane's second run of with an RBI double in the fifth.

NEXT HOME GAME: Wed., May 21st vs. Tri-City - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Tri-City RHP Ryan Costeiu (0-2, 6.97) vs. Spokane LHP Albert Pacheco (3-2, 4.91)

Promotion - Country Western Night presented by Coors Light & K102 Country: Howdy, Indians fans! Wear your favorite cowboy hat for a boot scootin' good time at the ballpark. Enjoy line dancing instruction and country concert ticket giveaways courtesy of Coors Light, plus (2) lucky fans will win a pair of passes to Watershed Music Festival at the Gorge courtesy of Live Nation. Enter at the game for your chance to win.







