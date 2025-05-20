Right Place(ncia), Right Time for Tri-City in Spokane

SPOKANE VALLEY - 2B Adrian Placencia came up clutch on both sides of the 9th inning for the Tri-City Dust Devils (20-19) Tuesday afternoon, hitting a lead-taking solo home run in the top and starting a game-ending double play in the bottom to aid in a 3-2 win over the Spokane Indians (20-20) at Avista Stadium.

The switch-hitting infielder came to the plate with two outs and the bases empty, working against Spokane reliever Alan Perdomo (2-1). Using the wind blowing out to left, Placencia lofted a ball up and out the opposite way, breaking a 2-2 tie with his team-leading sixth home run of the year. Tri-City took its 3-2 lead to the bottom of the 9th, with reliever Sam Ryan looking to save the game for fellow bullpen member Max Gieg (1-0) after the latter thew two scoreless and hitless innings with three strikeouts. After Ryan began his day with a strikeout the Indians rallied, with a single by pinch-hitter Tevin Tucker followed by a gap double by a perennial Dust Devils nemesis Jean Perez. A hustling play by CF Anthony Scull to barehand the line-drive to right-center on a hop stopped Tucker at third, putting the potential tying run 90 feet away and the possible winning run at second with one out.

Spokane CF Caleb Hopson came up, and manager Robinson Cancel called for the squeeze play to get the tying run in. Hopson popped the bunt attempt foul, sending both Tucker and Perez back to their bases. Cancel then called for the squeeze bunt a second time. Hobson connected but sent a lower pop-up over 1B Ryan Nicholson's head. Placencia raced over and caught it, throwing to third for a 4-5 double play that gave Tri-City a series-opening win over their Inland Northwest rivals.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Starter Ryan Johnson threw three scoreless innings in his second professional start, giving up two hits and collecting a strikeout. The Los Angeles Angels' 2nd round compensatory pick, out of Dallas Baptist, threw 47 pitches as he continues stretching out into full starting duties. Jorge Marcheco followed with three innings, giving up two runs but striking out five.

-3B Ben Gobbel had another great performance, singling in his first three at-bats (including an RBI infield single in the top of the 1st) and making a couple of nice defensive plays at his position. RF Randy De Jesus hooked an RBI single to left in the 3rd to give the Dust Devils a 2-0 lead at the time.

-Adrian Placencia's tiebreaking home run in top of the 9th is the first such longball for the baseballers of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland since infielder Will McGillis (2023-2024) went deep at Eugene's PK Park on September 3rd, 2023. The solo shot, which broke a 7-7 tie, was McGillis's first professional home run.

BACK ON SCHEDULE

Tri-City and Spokane return to an evening schedule for game two of their six-game series, marked for a 6:35 p.m. start time at Avista Stadium. Right-hander Ryan Costeiu (0-1, 8.10 ERA) goes to the mound for the Dust Devils, countered by southpaw Albert Pacheco (3-2, 4.91 ERA).

Free broadcast coverage of the game, available audio-only at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:15 p.m.

The Dust Devils return after the Spokane series for a two-week homestand beginning Tuesday, May 27th. The Eugene Emeralds come to town first for a six-game series, going through June 1st, before the Vancouver Canadians return for six starting June 3rd.

For tickets to games on the upcoming homestand and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

