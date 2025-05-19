Late Hops Homer Downs Dust Devils

PASCO - Though holding the lead through the middle and into the later innings the Tri-City Dust Devils (19-19) saw Sunday afternoon's game slip from their grasp and get taken by the Hillsboro Hops (23-16), who headed home with a 3-2 win at Gesa Stadium that earned them a split of the teams' six-game series.

CF Joe Redfield's opposite field two-run home run in the bottom of the 4th inning gave Tri-City a 2-1 lead that they held through the stretch, with help from solid defense that cut down the potential tying run at the plate in the 7th. Hillsboro struck in the 8th, though, when SS Jansel Luis lined a two-run homer of his own off a pitch from Dust Devils reliever Leonard Garcia (4-3) over the wall in left-center to put the visitors in front. Ricardo Yan (1-1) threw four innings of scoreless relief, handing the baton to late-inning man Hayden Durke for the bottom of the 9th. RF Randy De Jesus patiently worked a walk to lead things off, replaced by pinch runner Alexander Ramirez. DH Matt Coutney then topped a ball to the right side of the infield, fielded by Durke. He threw to second but hit Ramirez in the helmet, with the ball ricocheting into center field and allowing Ramirez to take third and Coutney second. Rio Foster ran for Coutney, and SS Arol Vera was intentionally walked to load the bases. Tri-City's golden opportunity to tie or win the ballgame then fizzled out on consecutive pitches, with Redfield grounding back to Durke and into a 1-2-3 double play and C Peter Burns grounding out to Luis to end the game.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Starter Chris Cortez received a no-decision but threw another gem for the Dust Devils, giving up only one run (unearned, on his own 4th inning throwing error) and one hit while striking out five. The righty gave up just two earned runs over his 12 innings pitched, with both starts this week qualifying as quality starts.

-Peter Burns had two of Tri-City's three hits on the day, a bunt single in the 2nd and a liner to right in the 7th. Joe Redfield's home run was the only other hit of the three in total for the home nine. The Hops also had just three hits in the game.

-The longball from Redfield also testified to the success of Gesa Stadium's offseason renovations involving field dimensions, walls and a new batter's eye. The Dust Devils have hit 21 home runs in their first 21 games at home in 2025, averaging a homer a game. In comparison the club hit the same number of home runs over their entire 66-game home schedule in 2024, and have not hit more than 28 round-trippers in a season in the High-A/Angels affiliation era.

OFF TO SPOKANE (VALLEY)

Tri-City heads north and east Monday to make their first visit of 2025 to Avista Stadium, taking on the Spokane Indians in a six-game series. The series opener has an early call, with a schoolchildren's day 11:05 a.m. start time scheduled for Tuesday morning. Games Wednesday-Friday start at 6:35 p.m., with a 5:09 p.m. Saturday evening start followed by a 1:05 p.m. Sunday matinee.

The Dust Devils return after the series for a two-week homestand beginning Tuesday, May 27th. The Eugene Emeralds come to town first for a six-game series, going through June 1st, before the Vancouver Canadians return for six starting June 3rd.

For tickets to games on the upcoming homestand and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

