Cijntje Cruises, Bats Burst in Doubleheader Sweep

May 19, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







VANCOUVER, BC: The Everett AquaSox won both games of the doubleheader on Sunday at Nat Bailey to improve to 18-22.

Everett took the lead first during game one. After switch-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje threw two scoreless innings to begin his start, the Frogs jumped ahead 1-0 as Michael Arroyo mashed an RBI double to right field. His double was his 11th and it scored Carson Jones, who walked.

Cijntje continued bringing the heat throughout the rest of his outing, striking out five across six shutout innings of work in his best start of the year. He gave up only one hit and walked two while collecting his third victory of the year. It was also his third scoreless start, and it came in his longest professional outing.

Cijntje carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, narrowly losing his bid. Supporting him defensively was Arroyo, who made a cross-body throw to first baseman Brandon Eike, and Jones, who made a spectacular diving catch in left field to rob a hit.

Closing out the AquaSox victory during game one was right-hander Elijah Dale, who threw a scoreless bottom of the seventh inning to secure Everett's 1-0 win. He allowed only one hit, struck out one, and earned his first save of the season while lowering his earned run average to 3.32.

Hitting was less scarce for both teams in the second game of the day as the Canadians and AquaSox each collected seven base hits. Everett would come out on top 10-2, though, having a better time scoring runners who reached base.

Vancouver took their first and only lead all afternoon during the bottom of the second inning as Je'Von Ward hit an RBI triple to right field. The AquaSox responded immediately in the top of the third, taking a 2-1 lead courtesy of Luis Suisbel. Jonny Farmelo and Colt Emerson singled, and Lazaro Montes walked to load the bases, positioning Suisbel for success. The switch-hitting Suisbel delivered, grounding a two-run single to right field.

Suisbel's two-run single was almost all of the run support Everett needed in game two as right-handed starting pitcher Evan Truitt was rock solid from the mound. Truitt tossed 4.1 innings of one-run baseball, allowing five hits while striking out two and walking two. Relieving Truitt was Ben Hernandez, who threw 1.2 innings and allowed one run while striking out two.

Suisbel collected his third RBI of the game during the top of the fifth, hitting a sacrifice fly to help the AquaSox take a two-run lead. Everett continued padding their lead in the next frame as Farmelo hit an RBI single and Montes hit a two-run single, providing the Frogs a 6-1 lead.

Ward continued his strong afternoon in the bottom of the sixth, hitting an RBI double to score Vancouver's second and final run. Everett piled on additional run support in the top of the seventh courtesy of Farmelo and Emerson. Farmelo hit into an RBI groundout, and Emerson powered a three-run long ball to give the AquaSox a 10-2 advantage. Emerson's homer was his third of the season, and his batting average rose to .284 thanks to his three base hits in game two.

Throwing the final inning of the day for the AquaSox was right-handed pitcher Jesse Wainscott. The 24-year-old alumni of Arizona State threw a scoreless bottom of the seventh, securing the second victory of the day and a series win for Everett.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox head southbound to Hillsboro, Oregon, for a six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops. Game one of the Hops series is slated for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:35 p.m.







