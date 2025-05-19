Cijntje Named NWL Pitcher of the Week

May 19, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Everett, WA: Jurrangelo Cijntje was named the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week (May 12-18). The Mariners No. 8 prospect (MLB's No. 92 prospect) allowed just one hit while striking out five in the AquaSox 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Canadians at Nat Bailey Stadium on Sunday.

Of the 22 batters faced, Cijntje pitched with his right arm 19 times. It was fourth professional start with five or more strikeouts and third start without allowing a run.

He was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft with the 15th overall pick out of Mississippi State University.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox head southbound to Hillsboro, Oregon, for a six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops. Game one of the Hops series is slated for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:35 p.m. Upon the conclusion of the Hops series, Everett returns home on Monday, May 26 for a Memorial Day match-up with the Spokane Indians. Make sure to get your tickets now for our game and pregame barbecue before they sell out! Additionally, we will be hosting an in-ballpark Armed Forces Day hat auction where you can bid to win your favorite player or coach's hat.







