Ems Win 4th in a Row to Open Series against Vancouver

May 21, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 6-4. Eugene has now won 4 games in a row for the first time in the 2025 season. They sit 4 games out of a playoff spot with only 25 games left in the first half.

The Emeralds got the scoring started in the bottom of the 1st inning. Bo Davidson drew a 4 pitch walk to get on base. After a couple of strikeouts, Charlie Szykowny crushed a 2-run home run to center field to give Eugene the 2-0 lead. It was Szykowny's 3rd home run of the season and had an exit velocity of 108 mph.

Vancouver answered back with a 3-run top of the 3rd inning. Josh Wolf hit the first batter of the inning and walked Victor Arias to put a pair of runners on with nobody out. Arjun Nimmala stepped into the box and crushed a 3-run home run to give the C's the lead. Nimmala is currently the Blue Jays #1 prospect and it gave them a 3-2 lead through the first 3 innings. In the 4th inning they added on another run. They loaded up the bases with 1-out and Nimmala hit a sac-fly RBI to extend the lead to 4-2. It was his 4th RBI of the game.

In the 5th inning the Emeralds recorded 2 quick outs before Zane Zielinski drew a walk. That brought up James Tibbs III who worked a full count before drawing a walk. Charlie Szykowny put together a great at-bat and drew a walk to load up the bases for Quinn McDaniel. On the first pitch he ripped a double out to left center field to clear the bases. Eugene held a 5-4 lead through 5 innings.

Eugene added a run of insurance in the bottom of the 8th inning. Quinn McDaniel drew a walk. Vancouver made a call to the bullpen and brought in Chay Yeager out of the bullpen. He made a pickoff move to 1st base before throwing a pitch but it was a throwing error on him and it allowed McDaniel to go from 1st base to 3rd base. On the first pitch he threw it was a wild pitch that brought home McDaniel to give Eugene a 6-4 lead.

Marques Johnson closed things out on the mound for Eugene as he pitched the final 2 innings on the mound and converted his 2nd save of the season while striking out 2. Tyler Vogel picked up his 3rd victory of the season after throwing 1.2 scoreless innings.

The Emeralds will be back in action tomorrow night. Josh Bostick will be on the mound for Eugene with first pitch set for 6:35 PM.

