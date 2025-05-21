Hops Overpower AquaSox, 7-2

May 21, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

HILLSBORO, OREGON: Ryan Waldschmidt and Jansel Luis led a potent Hillsboro Hops offense, combining for five hits and four RBIs, as they defeated the AquaSox 7-2 on Tuesday night at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Waldschmidt, the Arizona Diamondbacks first round pick in the 2024 draft, went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Luis added a double and two RBIs, helping the Hops to capitalize on key scoring opportunities. Angel Ortiz contributed a triple and two RBIs, including a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Hillsboro struck early against Everett starter Nick Payero (0-3). In the first inning, Anderdson Rojas walked and scored on Luis' line-drive single, followed by Ortiz's pop-up single that plated Waldschmidt for a 2-0 lead. The Hops extended their advantage in the second when Waldschmidt's two-run double scored Kevin Sim and Rojas, making it 4-0. Ortiz's triple and Ben McLaughlin's single in the third pushed the lead to 5-0.

The AquaSox responded in the fourth when Lazaro Montes launched a solo home run off Daniel Nunez, narrowing the gap to 5-1. Montes finished 2-for-3 with a double and his eighth home run, which cleared the 20 foot batters eye in centerfield, 400 feet from home plate.

Hillsboro sealed the game in the seventh, with Luis doubling in Waldschmidt and Ortiz adding a sacrifice fly to score Luis, bringing the score to 7-1. The Frogs scratched across a run in the ninth when Luis Suisbel scored on Tai Peete's groundout.

Nunez (2-2) earned the win, allowing one run on four hits over five innings while striking out a season-high seven. Liam Norris, Edgar Isea, and Sam Knowlton combined for four innings of relief, with Knowlton allowing Everett's final run. Payero took the loss, surrendering five runs on seven hits in five innings.

The AquaSox went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and left five on base. Hillsboro was 4-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded six.







