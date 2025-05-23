Middle Innings Mortal to Tri-City in Lilac City

May 23, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Randy De Jesus(Tri-City Dust Devils)

SPOKANE VALLEY - Thursday night's contest at Avista Stadium somewhat followed Wednesday's script, with the Tri-City Dust Devils (20-21) taking an early lead on a home run by RF Randy De Jesus but falling to the Spokane Indians (22-20) by a score of 7-3.

Both teams got to work offensively a bit earlier, with De Jesus's second home run in as many nights going over the left field wall in the top of the 2nd inning for a 1-0 Tri-City lead. That lead carried into the 4th inning, protected by starter Austin Gordon (2-3) racking up seven strikeouts in the first three frames. Spokane would get to him via infield hits and an error for two runs in the 4th, following that with four in the 5th. Gordon struck out nine Indians at the plate, a new single game career-high for the righty, but got the loss by giving up five runs on four hits in four-plus innings. The Dust Devils offense, outside of the De Jesus homer, was largely controlled by Spokane lefty Konner Eaton (2-3), who threw seven innings of one-run ball for the win. Tri-City did try to make things interesting late, getting back-to-back doubles from DH Rio Foster and LF Alexander Ramirez to start the top of the 9th inning. 2B Adrian Placencia shot a grounder the opposite way down the right field to pick up both runners, with the team coming one more runner reaching away from bringing the potential tying run to the plate.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Randy De Jesus became the fourth Dust Devil in 2025 to hit home runs in back-to-back games, joining Matt Coutney, Adrian Placencia and Alexander Ramirez. Placencia's back-to-backers, both leadoff home runs, came when the Inland Northwest rivals faced off at Gesa Stadium three weeks ago.

-Austin Gordon's nine strikeouts not only set a new career-high for the righty out of Clemson. He also matched Jorge Marcheco for most strikeouts by a Tri-City pitcher in 2025. Marcheco struck out nine on April 29th at Gesa Stadium, also against the Indians.

-Reliever Sandy Gastón went four innings to cover the remainder of the game, giving up a couple of runs but saving the rest of the Dust Devils bullpen from having to work for the remainder of the game.

KEY(S) TO THE GAME

Game four for Tri-City and Spokane this week starts at 6:35 p.m. Friday night at Avista Stadium. Right-hander Keythel Key (0-3, 5.67 ERA) gets the start for the Dust Devils, with righty Jordy Vargas (0-2, 6.39 ERA) doing the same for the Indians.

Free broadcast coverage of the game, at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:15 p.m.

The Dust Devils return after the Spokane series for a two-week homestand beginning Tuesday, May 27th. The Eugene Emeralds come to town first for a six-game series, going through June 1st, before the Vancouver Canadians return for six starting June 3rd.

For tickets to games on the upcoming homestand and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

