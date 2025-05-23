John West Shines as Hops Claim Statement Win Over AquaSox
May 23, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Hillsboro Hops News Release
(Hillsboro, OR)- The Hillsboro Hops delivered a commanding performance Friday night at Hillsboro Ballpark, notching a 4-1 victory over the Everett AquaSox. John West was electric on the mound, throwing seven strong innings and allowing just one earned run while striking out seven. The Hops offense backed him up with eight hits, including four doubles, while the pitching staff dominated against Everett, allowing no extra-base hits.
The Hops scored their first run in the first inning of the game. Druw Jones led the inning off with a single to right field, and a groundout advanced him to second. Jansel Luis reached on a fielder's choice, but the leader runner, Jones, got out on the play. Luis stole second and scored as Ryan Waldschmidit hit an RBI single.
Everett responded in the top of the third, tying the game at 1-1. Anthony Donofrio reached base on a fielder's choice and stole second to get into scoring position. Jonny Farmelo hit an RBI single to drive in Donofrio, scoring the AquaSox's lone run of the game.
Hillsboro took the lead for good in the fourth inning. Ben McLaughlin and Kenny Castillo hit back-to-back doubles to score McLaughlin and put the Hops up 2-1.
In the eighth, Jones drew a walk and scored on Cristofer Torin's RBI double. A flyout moved Torin to third, and McLaughlin added a sacrifice fly to stretch the lead to 4-1.
West (3-1) earned the win with his stellar outing. Eli Saul recorded two outs in the eighth for his first hold of the season, and Hayden Durke shut the door with 1.1 scoreless innings of work to pick up his fourth save of the season.
Ryan Hawks (4-2) took the loss for Everett, allowing two earned runs over five innings with two walks and two strikeouts. Jordan Jackson provided two scoreless innings of relief. Jesse Wainscott pitched the bottom of the eighth, allowing two earned runs, two walks, and one hit.
With the win, the Hops continue to build momentum as the series heads into its final two games. Game five of the series will start at 4:05 PM tomorrow at Hillsboro Ballpark, with the pregame show slated to begin at 3:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.
