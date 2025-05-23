Eight Not So Great: C's Lose Again

EUGENE, OR - Another night in Eugene, another loss for the Canadians. Vancouver scored five runs to take the lead in the fourth but didn't score - or collect another hit - the rest of the way to fall 8-5 to the Emeralds [SF] Friday at PK Park for their franchise-record eighth consecutive defeat.

Trailing 3-0 after three, the C's sent all nine men to the dish in the fourth and plated five runs on three hits, three walks, two wild pitches and a passed ball. Jackson Hornung and Nick Goodwin both had RBI hits in the inning to make it 5-3

That two-run advantage didn't last long. The Ems used a two-out walk, two steals and a single to slice the lead in half then went in front for good in the fifth when MLB Pipeline's #4 Giants prospect James Tibbs III hit his second two-run homer in as many at bats to help the Emeralds go ahead 6-5. He would add an RBI triple in the seventh then scored on a single to put Eugene in front 8-5.

After the big inning, the C's offense was silenced the rest of the way. They were held hitless and limited to three base runners between the fifth and the ninth, including seven consecutive outs to end the game.

Top Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala went 1-for-4 to give him seven knocks in four games this week. He has a hit in 14 of the 17 starts this month. Sean Keys reached three times with a single and two walks. JJ Sanchez was the lone C's pitcher to not allow a run; he tossed 1.1 innings in relief.

The Canadians - who are a league-worst 17-26 - will try and snap their historic skid tomorrow night at 5:05 p.m.

The Canadians return home Tuesday, May 27 for a six-game series with Hillsboro [AZ].







