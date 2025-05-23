AquaSox Fall to Hops 4-1

May 23, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







HILLSBORO, OREGON: The Everett AquaSox offense fell flat Friday night at Hillsboro Ballpark, plating only one run while falling 4-1 to the Hillsboro Hops.

Hillsboro scored the opening run of the game during the bottom of the first inning as Ryan Waldschmidt hit an RBI single. Everett tied the game 1-1 two innings later courtesy of Jonny Farmelo, who hit an RBI single of his own. Farmelo's run-scoring hit raised his RBI count to 11.

The Hops jumped out front 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth thanks to consecutive doubles. With one out, Ben McLaughlin doubled, and Kenny Castillo doubled to left field to score him. The Hops would not look back from their lead following Castillo's double.

Hillsboro furthered their lead to 4-1 during the bottom of the eighth inning when Cristofer Torin hit an RBI double and Waldschmidt knocked a sacrifice fly to center field. Everett went down scoreless in the top of the ninth inning, falling to Hillsboro for the second time this week.

From the mound, right-handed pitcher Ryan Hawks was strong, throwing five innings of two-run baseball. He allowed five hits, walked two, and struck out two in his eighth start this year. In relief, right-hander Jordan Jackson starred, throwing two shutout innings while allowing two hits. He has yet to allow a run in his last three appearances, allowing four hits in five innings.

Everett collected five hits during the game - two of which belonged to Luis Suisbel, who raised his batting average to .267. Farmelo, Colt Emerson, and Freuddy Batista also tallied one hit each.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their series in Hillsboro, Oregon, tomorrow against the Hillsboro Hops. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., and switch-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje is the projected starter. Upon the conclusion of the Hops series, Everett returns home Monday, May 26 for a Memorial Day matchup with the Spokane Indians! Make sure to get your tickets now for our game and pregame barbecue before they sell out! Additionally, we will be hosting an in-ballpark Armed Forces Day hat auction where you can bid to win your favorite player or coach's hat and Twitter.







Northwest League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.