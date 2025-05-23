James Tibbs III Multi-HR Night Launches Ems to 7th Straight Win

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 8-5. James Tibbs III slugged a pair of home runs and a triple as he tallied 5 total RBIs. Eugene has now won 7 in a row and is just 2 games out of 1st place in the Northwest League at 23-20.

The Emeralds got the scoring started in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Quinn McDaniel led off the inning with a single and Luke Shliger was able to single to bring home the first run of the game. In the 3rd inning Eugene added onto their lead. James Tibbs III crushed a 2-run home run to straight away center that bounced off the glove of Victor Arias and over the wall. It was the 2nd home run of the week for Tibbs and gave Eugene a 3-0 lead.

Vancouver ended up responding with a 5 run 4th inning. They sent 9 batters to the plate and recorded 3 hits and 3 walks to push home 5 runs. Austin Strickland took over after the 5th run of the frame and was able to get a quick couple of outs to limit the damage. It gave the Canadians their first lead of the night at 5-3.

Eugene was able to cut into the deficit in the bottom of the 4th inning. Luke Shliger drew a 2-out walk and was able to steal 2nd and 3rd base. Luke had 3 stolen bases in the first 4 innings tonight. Jack Payton was able to work the count and with 2 strikes he lifted a single over Arjun Nimmala's head for the RBI-Single. Payton had a 4 RBI night on wednesday continued what has been a great week for him at the plate.

In the 5th inning Jonah Cox drew a walk before James Tibbs III blasted a 385-foot home run out to right field. It was his 2nd home run of the night, and it gave Eugene a 6-5 lead. Tibbs has hit 3 home runs in the first 4 games this week.

The night didn't stop there for Tibbs. Jonah Cox hit into a fielder's choice and Tibbs hit him home for the 3rd time with a triple out to right field. It was the 5th RBI of the night for Tibbs. Quinn McDaniel followed it up with an RBI-Single to score him on the play and it gave the Ems an 8-5 lead through 7 innings.

The bullpen held the rest of the way as Eugene clinched a series victory already against Vancouver. Austin Strickland picked up his 4th win of the season and Tyler Vogel was able to convert the save opportunity for his 3rd.

The Ems are red-hot and need to keep finding these wins as they hunt down the 1st half title in the Northwest League. There are just 23 games left to go in the half and they're 2 games behind the Hillsboro Hops.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 5:05 PM with Shane Rademacher on the mound.

