Prosecky Spins a Gem in Spokane's 2-1 Win

May 25, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Michael Prosecky allowed just four hits over seven innings of one-run ball as the Indians held off the Dust Devils, 2-1, in front of 3,530 fans at Avista Stadium for Dollars in Your Dog & Grandparent's Day Game presented by nomnom & 103.9 BOB FM.

TOP PERFORMERS

Prosecky (4-3) became the second Spokane starter to complete seven innings this week (joining Konner Eaton) and his 49 innings are the most in the Northwest League this season. The southpaw out of Westchester, IL, also ranks among the circuit's top five ERA (3.12), strikeouts (56), batting average against (.208), and WHIP (1.16)

Jared Thomas led the way offensively for the Indians with a pair of hits to raise his batting average to .318 - the second-best mark in the NWL.

Braxton Hyde tossed a scoreless eighth and Davis Palermo kept the Dust Devils at bay in the ninth to pick up his third save of the week.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (9-8), Redband (4-2), OFT (1-3), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Grays (8-8), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, June 3rd vs. Tri-City - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Promotion - SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night presented by SCRAPS: Enjoy a baseball game alongside your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $6.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet only section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will be donated to the local animal shelters. Stick around after the game to join the SCRAPS Puppy Parade and receive a specialty dog giveaway item courtesy of SCRAPS!







